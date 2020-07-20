AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Phil Steele Ranks Clemson Behind Ohio State

JP-Priester

Shortly after Clemson's loss to LSU in last season's national title game, many of the college football experts were already anointing the Tigers the favorite to win it all in 2020. 

However, the closer we get to the start of the season, and with a number of preseason polls starting to come out, the more apparent it is becoming that may not be the general consensus after all. 

Longtime and well-respected college football analyst Phil Steele has now released his Preseason Top-25, and the Tigers come in at No. 2. In the top spot is Ohio State, a team the Tigers eliminated from the College Football playoff last season. 

Phil Steele Preseason Top 5

1. Ohio State

2. Clemson

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

Steele recently appeared on "Packer and Durham Show" on the ACC Network to discuss what he expects from the league in 2020. 

“Clemson clearly to me is the best team in the ACC,” Steele said. “I don’t think the gap is as big as it was last year. Last year, it was Clemson and everybody else. This year, you’ve got some good teams in the ACC. Some Top-20 teams and I think it might be a little bit more difficult of a path than last year. It is a loaded team and they deserve to be the clear-cut favorite to get back to the playoff.”

Where Steele is expecting a majority of the improvement is in the Coastal Division. He expects it to be very competitive on that side of the conference, and his preseason rankings bare that out. 

“The ACC is a much-improved conference this year and you’ve got four legitimate teams (in the Coastal),” Steele said. “I feel a little unsure leaving Virginia out of it, but the four teams I think are the top contenders are North Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech and Pitt. I could make a case for any of them."

Including Clemson, Steele has four teams from the ACC ranked inside the Top-20. After the Tigers at No. 2, North Carolina comes in at No. 16, Miami at No. 17 and Virginia Tech at No. 18. 

Phil Steele's Top 25 (ACC teams in bold)

1. Ohio State

2. Clemson

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. LSU

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Texas 

13. Florida

14. Wisconsin 

15. Michigan 

16. North Carolina

17. Miami

18. Virginia Tech

19. Auburn

20. Tennessee

21. Kentucky

22. UCF

23. Iowa

24. Oklahoma State

25. Memphis

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are the Tar Heels a Serious Threat to Tigers ACC Supremacy?

Can North Carolina give Clemson a run in the ACC in 2020, or are the Tar Heels still a year or two away?

JP-Priester

by

6Pack2021

WRU Has Become DLU For the Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football program has earned the nickname of “Wide Receiver U” for their past history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, but the name may be changing to the other side of the ball—to “Defensive lineman U"

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Roundtable: How Should ACC Schedule the 2020 Season?

The ACC will make a decision on its scheduling this month, so the AllClemson staff tackled the issue of what the league should do in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

by

BillBragg2

Clemson Ranked Sixth Best Job in College Football

247 Sports ranks Clemson as The Sixth Best Job in College Football

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Wins Of All-Time

Over the history of the Clemson football program, the Tigers have seen a number of big wins. Today we take a look back at the biggest wins of all-time.

JP-Priester

by

BillBragg2

Clemson Defensive Lineman Named Top Impact Freshman

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was recently named the nation's Top Impact Freshman by the “Big Noon Kickoff” crew at FOX

JP-Priester

Clemson Tiger Football: The Gold Standard

Clemson’s recent success has been particularly pronounced in the midst of Clemson’s five-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances since 2015.

Zach Lentz

Spring Season Could Signal Early End To Some Careers

Clemson football could find themselves without star players such as Trevor Lawrence if the powers that be decide to push the college football season back to spring.

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Players in Dabo Swinney Era

Wrapping up a series on Clemson's greatest players in program history, today's feature story ranks the top ten players in the Swinney era.

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Has Options for 10 Best Players in ACC in 2020

CBS Sports' rankings of the top-10 players in the ACC includes Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, but there are more Tigers who could make the list at season's end.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester