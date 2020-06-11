AllClemson
Lawrence, Powell, Jones Jr., Rencher Speak Out On 'Peaceful Protest' Planned Saturday

Travis Boland

Clemson student-athletes, including members of the football team, are expected to hold a demonstration Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bowman Field.

In a teleconference held Thursday Clemson football players Mike Jones Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher gave details about the demonstration and why it is important.

The event is being held in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. 

Powell said the demonstration is about equality in the black community and putting a stop to police brutality. 

"It's really sad to see some of the videos and hear the stories, but with this march Saturday we can bring the community together."

Rencher is a senior running back from Anderson who played at T.L. Hanna High School. He tweeted a picture of the Clemson football team meeting Tuesday calling the event a "step forward."

"The biggest thing is people are actually listening for the first time," Rencher said Thursday. "They believe the stories that show a different side of America for black people. Our generation is trying to push the ball forward, we just joined in on the fight. I think that what we've done on our team, our staff, is ultimately what we want to continue to do in our community"

Rencher, Powell and the other senior football players took part in a meeting with head coach Dabo Swinney prior to planning the demonstration. 

"It felt so authentic and real," Rencher said. "Everybody was hurting in some way, we all were trying to figure out what we should do, or how to go about it."

Lawrence, the Tigers quarterback, tweeted a message on May 29 calling for justice in the case Floyd.

Lawrence said the tweet was a way to show that he has a part to play in this current narrative.

"Even though these issues don't directly affect me, it does affect the world I am living in," Lawrence said. "One day I want my kids to live in a world that is equal. With the platform I have it's important to stand up for something. It's easy to stay quiet and try not to make people mad."

Powell said having Lawrence and other white teammates supporting the cause has meant the world to him.

"To have my teammates reach out, and have my coaches reach out it shows they really care for me," Powell said. "I appreciate the whole community, people reaching out on Twitter, it fills my heart. It shows that we're more than just football players."

Jones said the support from teammates has been big.

"Seeing them want to be educated, and wanting to understand my pain and other teammates pain, using their platform to speak out, shows that this is more than just football."

