AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Swinney: Most Of Players Demands Are Common Sense

Travis Boland

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Thursday about players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences threatening to opt out of the 2020 football season.

"The first thing I did was give our players a voice and empower them to help be a huge part of our program," Swinney said. "We've done that from the first time I became coach."

Players from both conferences have made known their objections with the current system, and what the conference can do to change it. In a letter to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, players laid out their list of demands including, among other things, better safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a protection of all sports and an end to racial injustice.

ClemsonFootball_FallPractice1_03
Clemson players warm up Thursday wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19. Some Pac-12 and Big 10 players have said they will boycott the season if their respective conferences don't have a better plan to keep players safe this season. (Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics)

The players also requested a 50 percent distribution of each sports conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports along with six-year athletic scholarships.

"I saw a little bit of it," Swinney said of the letter. "Most of it was pretty common sense and some reasonable things. The six-year guarantee, we've been doing that around here forever. I’ve had 50-year-olds come back to Clemson and graduate. We’re way more committed to six years to our guys getting their degrees, and have been for a long time. Talking about some of the revenue stuff, I’ve always been for these guys getting some type of lump sum — I’ve just always wanted to tie it to graduation."

In a story from USA Today, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to show support for the Pac-12 plan on Twitter over the weekend. Washington cornerback Elijah Molden tweeted his appreciation for what his fellow players were trying to accomplish. Lawrence commented on the tweet saying "Really well said."

Swinney said the communication he has with his players leads to trust and respect. He said having a vision and common purpose of what the team is trying to do leads to an appreciation.

"We have a great appreciation for each other and everybody’s role, and we always have. But as far as getting ready for camp, we’ve tried to make it as normal as we can," Swinney said. "Our guys have always been a part of it. I always consult with them. I do a 13-month calendar every year, and we always communicate that to the players. So, no different from that regard."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dabo Swinney Not Disappointed In Revamped Schedule

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about his feelings on not playing South Carolina in 2020

JP-Priester

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas Dealing with Health Issues, Plans to Redshirt

Clemson junior defensive end Xavier Thomas isn't where he needs to be health-wise, coach Dabo Swinney says, so Thomas isn't participating and could redshirt in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its new 2020 football schedule featuring 10 conference games and one non-conference game. Clemson will open the season Sept. 10 at Wake Forest.

Travis Boland

by

Quierra Luck

2022 Defensive End Humbled By Clemson Offer

Clemson offered three star defensive end Jihaad Campbell on Tuesday, and the New Jersey native visited with All Clemson to answer some questions about his recruitment

JP-Priester

Coaches Poll Ranks Clemson No. 1 in Preseason

Clemson is ranked No. 1 ahead of Ohio State in the first major poll of the 2020 college football season.

Brad Senkiw

Streeter: Phommachanh's Improvement Bodes Well for Clemson Quarterback

While much of Clemson's backup quarterback battle will focus on Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent D.J. Uiagalelei, don't forget about the QB with one less recruiting star and a much lesser amount of hype: Taisun Phommachanh.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson on PGA Tour: Previewing Glover, Redman at PGA Championship

Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover and Doc Redman are looking to put their names on the Wanamaker Trophy at this week's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Brad Senkiw

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney Recalls First Game as Head Coach

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Swinney recalls his very first game as the Tigers' head coach.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Reaction to Clemson's 'Big Weigh-In' Results

Here are a few observations and reactions to the official weights of this year's Clemson squad, which were released Wednesday at the "Big Weigh-in."

Brad Senkiw

Top Dual Threat Quarterback Thrilled To Get Clemson Offer

After Clemson offered four star quarterback Braden Davis, the four star quarterback from Delaware tells All Clemson exactly what getting the offer means to him

JP-Priester