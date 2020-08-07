Swinney: Most Of Players Demands Are Common Sense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked Thursday about players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences threatening to opt out of the 2020 football season.

"The first thing I did was give our players a voice and empower them to help be a huge part of our program," Swinney said. "We've done that from the first time I became coach."

Players from both conferences have made known their objections with the current system, and what the conference can do to change it. In a letter to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, players laid out their list of demands including, among other things, better safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a protection of all sports and an end to racial injustice.

Clemson players warm up Thursday wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19. Some Pac-12 and Big 10 players have said they will boycott the season if their respective conferences don't have a better plan to keep players safe this season. (Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics)

The players also requested a 50 percent distribution of each sports conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports along with six-year athletic scholarships.

"I saw a little bit of it," Swinney said of the letter. "Most of it was pretty common sense and some reasonable things. The six-year guarantee, we've been doing that around here forever. I’ve had 50-year-olds come back to Clemson and graduate. We’re way more committed to six years to our guys getting their degrees, and have been for a long time. Talking about some of the revenue stuff, I’ve always been for these guys getting some type of lump sum — I’ve just always wanted to tie it to graduation."

In a story from USA Today, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to show support for the Pac-12 plan on Twitter over the weekend. Washington cornerback Elijah Molden tweeted his appreciation for what his fellow players were trying to accomplish. Lawrence commented on the tweet saying "Really well said."

Swinney said the communication he has with his players leads to trust and respect. He said having a vision and common purpose of what the team is trying to do leads to an appreciation.

"We have a great appreciation for each other and everybody’s role, and we always have. But as far as getting ready for camp, we’ve tried to make it as normal as we can," Swinney said. "Our guys have always been a part of it. I always consult with them. I do a 13-month calendar every year, and we always communicate that to the players. So, no different from that regard."