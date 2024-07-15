Clemson Football Reveals Players Headed To ACC Media Days
Four Clemson Tigers will represent the program during ACC Football Media Days next week in Charlotte, the league announced on Monday.
The ACC announced the entire player lineup in the release. All head coaches are expected to attend, including Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
The four Tigers selected were quarterback Cade Klubnik, running back Phil Mafah, linebacker Barrett Carter and safety R.J. Mickens.
Klubnik, the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year enters 2024 as the starter for the second straight season. For his Tigers career he has thrown for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also rushing for 231 yards and six touchdowns. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation as part of Clemson’s Class of 2022.
Mafah had a breakthrough season in 2023, as he set career highs with 965 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 179 attempts. He also set career highs with 21 receptions and 108 receiving yards. He played in all 13 games, but only started five in a tandem with Will Shipley.
Swinney has called Carter “one of the best pure football players I’ve had in 20 years.” He is coming off a 2023 All-ACC selection and has 170 career tackles, with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 15 pass-breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also an All-American in 2022 and figures to take center stage defensively with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. now in the NFL.
Mickens returns with an extra year of eligibility for his fifth year of college football. He had 50 tackles, including four for loss last season. He was a 2022 Third-Team All-ACC pick by Phil Steele after he had 55 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
Clemson opens the season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.
2024 ACC Media Day Player Lineup
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos, QB
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE
Drew Kendall, OL
California
Fernando Mendoza, QB
Jaydn Ott, RB
Chandler Rogers, QB
Craig Woodson, S
Clemson
Barrett Carter, LB
Cade Klubnik, QB
Phil Mafah, RB
R.J. Mickens, S
Duke
Grayson Loftis, QB
Jordan Moore, WR
Maalik Murphy, QB
Justin Pickett, OL
Jaylen Stinson, S
Florida State
Joshua Farmer, DT
Patrick Payton, DE
Darius Washington, OL
Georgia Tech
Zeek Biggers, DL
Jamal Haynes, RB
Haynes King, QB
Louisville
Ashton Gillotte
Quincy Riley, DB
Tyler Shough, QB
Miami
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Jalen Rivers, OL
Cam Ward, QB
North Carolina
Power Echols, LB
Omarion Hampton
Conner Harrell, QB
Max Johnson, QB
Kaimon Rucker, RUSH
NC State
Grayson McCall, QB
Davin Vann, DE
Jordan Waters, RB
Pitt
Gavin Bartholomew, TE
Donovan McMillon, DB
Nate Yarnell, QB
SMU
Kevin Jennings, QB
RJ Maryland, TE
Elijah Roberts, DE
Preston Stone, QB
Stanford
Elic Ayomanor, WR
Ashton Daniels, QB
Tristan Sinclair, LB
Syracuse
LeQuint Allen, RB
Justin Barron, DB
Fadil Diggs, DL
Kyle McCord, QB
Virginia
Chico Bennett Jr., DE
Kam Butler, LB
Tony Muskett, QB
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones, QB
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL
Dorian Strong, CB
Wake Forest
Jasheen Davis
DeVonte Gordon, OL
Taylor Morin, WR