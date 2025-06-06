Clemson Football's Stellar Recruiting Class Grows With Offensive Line Commitments
Leo Delaney and Carter Scruggs are two four-star athletes that plan to wear purple and orange for their college careers perJason Priester at the Clemson Insider.
Per 247 Sports both Delaney and Scruggs in the top 10 in their states and top 200 nationally among all positions. The pair are part of 18 players that have committed to the Tigers and have been around Clemson this week for recruiting events and camps.
Scruggs, who officially announced his commitment earlier this week, is listed as a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle coming out of Leesburg, Va. He had 32 overall offers, some coming from top tier programs like Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania State, and Michigan.
Delaney is just a little bigger than Scruggs. He is an inside lineman weighing in at 290 pounds and standing at 6-foot-6. Some of his more noteworthy offers came from Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn, with 34 total.
Both players had recent visits to Clemson and they both told the Insider what an impact that made on them. Scruggs was blown away and mentioned how much he got out of his visit.
"t was pretty unbelievable," Delaney said. "Clemson is a really special place. I have family ties to Clemson, as well. My uncle went to Clemson back when the lake was being built back there. It is just an amazing opportunity for me."
Offensive line is an area where Clemson is dominating during this recruiting cycle. Even before Delaney and Scruggs, the Tigers had four commitments up front — Braden Wilmes, Adam Guthrie, Grant Wise, and Chance Barclay. All are considered four-star players by 247 Sports.
Offensive line coach Matt Luke, once a head coach at Ole Miss, has proven his recruiting chops on head coach Dabo Swinney's staff time and again.
None of Clemson's commitments can sign with the Tigers until later this year.