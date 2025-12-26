Penn State vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Pinstripe Bowl
The teams in this year’s Pinstripe Bowl fell extremely short of expectations during the regular season. Clemson will face Penn State as a 3.5-point favorite on Saturday. Both squads likely thought they’d be playing in a much bigger game at this point in December.
The Tigers and Nittany Lions were ranked in the top five nationally before the regular season. Clemson was in poor form from the start and lost three of its first four games. Penn State tallied a trio of easy wins before falling off the face of the Earth and losing six straight. The underdogs have been able to recover since losing Drew Allar for the year with a season-ending leg injury, though, and have switched up their offensive approach with him sidelined.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Penn State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Penn State: +3.5 (-122)
- Clemson: -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Penn State: +128
- Clemson: -154
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Penn State vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Penn State: 8-4
- Clemson: 7-5
Penn State vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Kaytron Allen: Penn State is fully committed to using Allen as its feature back. The senior rushed for a career-high 226 yards and a score in his regular-season finale and has now eclipsed 20 carries in three straight contests. The Nittany Lions clearly aren’t afraid to force-feed him while Ethan Grunkemeyer is under center. Even if Nicolas Singleton has started to find his footing again.
Clemson
Adam Randall: Penn State isn’t at its best, but still has one of the Big Ten’s better pass defenses. Cade Klubnik has only thrown three touchdown passes with one interception during Clemson’s four-game winning streak. Randall went over 100 rushing yards for the third time this season on a career-high 24 carries against South Carolina. He could be very effective against a Nittany Lions defense that’s given up more than 100 rushing yards to an opposing running back in back-to-back weeks.
Penn State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Penn State kicked off 2025 as one of the FBS’s worst teams against the spread. The Nittany Lions failed to cover in seven of their first eight games. They’ve been a lot better lately, though.
The Nittany Lions have covered in three of their previous four games and are 3-1 against the spread this year when Allen records more than 20 carries. It’s clear that leaning into his reliability is yielding positive results.
The underdogs have been able to control the pace of games and increase their point production in recent weeks, with Allen leading the offense. His steady diet of touches can help Penn State have the consistency to maintain its offensive surge and cover.
PICK: Penn State +3.5 (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
