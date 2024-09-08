Clemson Football Sets Program Record With Explosive Start Against App State
Coming off their disheartening Week 1 loss, everyone was wondering how Clemson would respond during their home opener against Appalachian State who has a history of beating some storied programs across college football.
Based on how poor the offense looked throughout their game against Georgia, there were real questions if the Tigers would be able to put together a bounce back performance.
Well, Clemson and their heavily criticized quarterback Cade Klubnik came to play.
As soon as the ball was kicked, the Tigers were ready to put their disappointing opening performance in the rearview and make a statement.
It took them just three plays to get on the scoreboard after Klubnik connected with highly-touted true freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 76-yard touchdown pass.
That was only a sign of things to come.
Clemson set a program record for most points scored in the first quarter with 35.
The Tigers got back into the end zone on a two-yard rush by Clubnik on their next drive.
The defense then did their job again, forcing a three-and-out to give the ball back to their offense that resulted in a three-play drive where Phil Mafah took a handoff 83 yards to the house.
Not to be outdone, tight end Jake Briningstool made a circus, juggling catch that saw him streak 41 yards up the sideline to score a touchdown after securing the ball.
Then, right before the first quarter ended, the record-breaker came after just one play when Klubnik connected with wide receiver Antonio Williams for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Clemson has to be feeling good about themselves in this one, putting up a ton of points on offense before halftime as they look to make a major statement after being crushed by the national media all week.