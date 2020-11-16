Clemson Coordinators Listed As Possible UofSC Replacement

Yahoo Sports college football and NFL writer Pete Thamel presented a list of 12 possible head coach replacement candidates for the University of South Carolina.

The Gamecocks announced Sunday night that head coach Will Muschamp would no longer be with the team after South Carolina opened the season 2-5 and fell to Mississippi Saturday 59-42.

Two interesting candidates on Thamel's list include current Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

In the article, Thamel said the hiring of Elliott would "significantly weaken Clemson." He also said Elliott has been "the quiet steady presence behind Clemson's offensive juggernaut."

After co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott announced he would be taking over as head coach at South Florida last season, Elliott was asked about his head coaching future.

"Something we talk about all the time is just bloom where you're planted," Elliott said in an interview in January. "There will come a time where I'll be uprooted and have to move on, but I'm not looking for that. It's going to have to be something that is led by the spirit, the right opportunity. Right now focusing on being the best version of myself where I am, and that has helped this program. For everybody in the program being committed and loyal to the program is why you see the way our players play."

Thamel said Venables chances may be "hurt by the reality of Gamecock fans enduring the uninspired offenses Muschamp trotted out over the last five years."