Etienne: Nothing Changes For Tigers

Despite the loss of four starting offensive linemen Travis Etienne is confident Clemson will continue to play at a high level.

When asked about the new guys Friday after practice Etienne said everyone on the team is doing a great job of stepping into their position.

"Everyone is focused on doing their job," Etienne said. "We're steady rolling, nothing has changed but the names on the back of the jersey."

Clemson must replace All-American John Simpson along with three other All-ACC first and second team standouts. Jackson Carman is the lone returning starter from last year's line.

"We still have one common goal," Etienne said. "We're putting in all the effort and work the way we have always done. It's just a different group of guys."

