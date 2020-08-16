Etienne Spent Summer Away From Social Media

Travis Etienne instituted his own social media ban this summer when he went home to visit with family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After practice Friday, Etienne said he tried to focus on himself while making the decision whether or not to return to Clemson to play football this season.

"I kind of avoided the media, and really honed in on myself, trying to get better each day," Etienne said. "For me, it was developing life skills that routinely use each day, and one of those was getting away from social media. I just locked into myself, my teammates and my immediate family."

The Clemson senior class voted this year to lift a ban on social media that usually begins during fall practice and continues through the season.

"I was totally off all social media this summer because I was around my family," Etienne said. "I didn't need it. All the guys (on the team) have my number so when they call or FaceTime I answered. There was no need for social media."

