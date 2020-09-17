SI.com
AllClemson
Kanell Says Clemson's Lawrence Could Be A Jet

Travis Boland

Former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Danny Kanell said Thursday Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be heading to New York, and not just in December for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

In an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, Kanell predicted the New York Jets will have the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft and could look at bringing in Lawrence. The Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in 2018.

"I feel awful for Sam Darnold, but I just wonder what his future is with the New York Jets," Kanell said. "I think there's a chance you could see Trevor Lawrence of Clemson playing in New York next year. I wouldn't have a problem with it because he is head and shoulders a better quarterback than Sam Darnold."

Lawrence has admitted that the 2020 season is likely his last year with Clemson, making him eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Kanell was critical of the lack of consistency from Darnold in his first two seasons with the Jets. As a rookie, he played in 13 games throwing for 2,685 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Last year, he threw for over 3,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

"What has Sam Darnold done to really get people excited?" Kanell asked. "He's had moments, but for the most part it's been an extremely bumpy ride."

In his latest NFL Stock Watch, CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson says Lawrence might be better than advertised. 

Against Wake Forest, Lawrence completed 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two touchdowns. 

