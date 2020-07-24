AllClemson
Marketing Firm Estimates Lawrence's Value

Travis Boland

In a meeting Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert sat down with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss, among other things, the NCAA's Power 5 NIL (name, image, likeness) proposal.

Opendorse, an athletic marketing firm, calculated the proposed an estimated earning potential of the Top 10 Heisman contenders under the new NIL rules. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished second with an EEP of just over $1.2 million.

"The Heisman-type candidates, these athletes that are thrust into the spotlight every year have tremendous earning potential," Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence told 24/7 Sports. "The difference between their brand value and that of a professional athlete is simply one word: Student."

Trevor Lawrence finished just behind Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who had an EEP of just over $1.3 million. Opendorse used 10 years of social media and payment data to establish its true market rate formula.

“You can’t hide the fact this is a marketplace,” Blake Lawrence said. “Supply and demand have a tremendous impact of how often opportunities come your way as a pro athlete, and it’ll have a significant impact on what comes your way as a student athlete in terms of NIL potential."

The current NIL proposal will allow players to profit from their social media platforms, appearing in local commercials and holding camps. Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers Corey Booker (D-New Jersey) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called the current Power 5 too restrictive.

A recent Sports Illustrated article highlighted these restrictions including:

  • Athletes cannot sign endorsement deals until they complete their first semester of college.
  • Athletes can be barred from entering into certain NIL ventures.
  • Athletes must make public NIL contracts.
