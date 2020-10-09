SI.com
Clemson Receiver Humbled By Award Nomination

Travis Boland

Earlier this week, Clemson receiver Will Swinney was named a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Tuesday, he sat down with members of the media to talk about the nomination, and watching former teammate Christian Wilkins win the award two years ago.

"It's such a cool honor," Swinney said. "I really didn't know much about that award until Christian (Wilkins) won it. To recognize the total aspect of the scholar-athlete. I never do anything to win an award, but when you're recognized... it's humbling."

Along with Wilkins, other past winners include Tim Tebow, Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning. Swinney said it would crazy to be included on that list.

"You have these great players that are associated with that list," Swinney said. "I actually know some of the guys, and they are amazing people."

Swinney's head coach, and father, Dabo Swinney said the nomination just goes to show how brilliant a young man Will is.

"His academic excellence is through the roof, and he's been a heck of an athlete his whole life," Dabo Swinney said. "One of the steadiest contributors that we value, four years making a contribution in other areas. He's one of the best leaders, very respected."

Will Swinney said his teammates reached out to him when word came out about the nomination.

"I had several guys reach out to me," Swinney said. "In our receiver group chat they were all texting in and congratulating me, so that's always super cool. I'm appreciative to be recognized in that way, and to be appreciated by my teammates, that's really cool."

Swinney said the nomination is a confirmation of what he has done while at Clemson.

"This just makes you want to work even harder," Swinney said. "I appreciate greatly, and it means a lot to me for sure."

