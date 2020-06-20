Finally, the rest of Clemson's 2020 recruiting class is on campus.

Nine players who didn't enroll early and go through the Tigers' shortened spring practice and unprecedented offseason workouts arrived Saturday to begin voluntary workouts with their teammates.

Here's a look at the newcomers who helped make up the third-ranked recruiting class in the nation:

Ajou Ajou, WR

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver is Clemson's first Canadian signee. He caught 39 passes for 686 yards and seven touchdowns at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy in 2019. Ajou comes to Clemson as a 3-star recruit with tons of range as a pass-catcher. The Alberta native could have a chance at impacting the position immediately with the loss of Justyn Ross to injury, but he'll have to catch up to early-enrollee E.J. Williams, a four-star recruit.

Demarkcus Bowman, RB

The 5-9, 191-pound speedy Lakeland, Fla., native is Clemson's first five-star running back since Mike Bellamy in 2011. Bowman, who rushed for over 5,000 yards in three high school seasons, was originally supposed to enroll in January. He'll likely factor into Clemson's plans in 2020 in some way. While he won't unseat starter Travis Etienne in the backfield and enters the RB room behind multiple veterans, his ability to move in the open field could make him an interesting option in the passing game and on special teams.

Malcolm Greene, CB

The Richmond, Va., native was a pleasant surprise for the Tigers and a player of need when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Clemson during the early signing period. Greene, a four-star prospect ranked a top-20 corner nationally by Rivals.com, won a pair of 5A state titles as a sophomore and junior. He'll join an already young, inexperienced secondary, so he'll get his chance to impress coaches this summer.

Hunter Helms, QB

A preferred walk-on from Gray Academy in Columbia, S.C., Helms is the second QB to join the class. He won't arrive with the near the fanfare of fellow freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, but Helms threw for 4,000 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior. He'll add some practice depth immediately; Clemson used punter Will Spiers to help run drills in the spring. Helms turned down a scholarship offer from USF and former Clemson assistant Jeff Scott.

Trent Howard, OL

The 6-4, 285-pound three-star lineman from Birmingham, Ala., was once committed to Georgia Tech but will instead join Robbie Caldwell's already-deep group. Caldwell cross-trains his players and likes for his freshmen to spend a year working out in the "power hour." Howard could be a candidate for that program.

Kobe Pace, RB

A different kind of running back than what's already on Clemson's roster, the 5-11, 215-pounder can be a change-of-pace short-yardage rusher, but he's also got some burst. Pace rushed for 1,471 yards last year at Cedartown (Ga.) High School. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott doesn't miss on running backs. Pace's time will come.

Walker Parks, OL

One of the highlights of the 2020 class on offense, Parks probably would've been a hot topic had he enrolled in the spring. The 6-6 295-pound four-star prospect from Lexington, KY., is a top-50 player, according to 247 Sports, and has the highest rating of an O-line class that includes fellow four-star early-enrollees Mitchell, Mayes, Paul Tchio and Bryn Tucker. Parks could make some noise on the two-deep if he picks things up quickly.

John Williams, OL

The 6-5, 295-pound Canton, Ga., native has been committed since Sept. 2018, so he's waited a long time to be a member of this team. Williams was a top-30 tackle in the state and will get to learn from two talented starters in Jordan McFadden and Jackson Carman in his first year.

Tre Williams, DL

The Washington, D.C., product comes to Clemson as a top-3 player from that talent-rich area, according to 247 Sports, and the four-star prospect was ranked 93rd nationally. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raved about Williams' personality, but he'll also impact the Tigers on the field at some point. It's going to be hard for that to be this year with all the talent up front in 2020.