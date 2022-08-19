As the Tigers began fall camp, one of the goals was to get the best five offensive linemen on the field.

With Clemson now more than halfway through camp, it is appearing more likely that Blake Miller could be among those best five. The true freshman out of Ohio is already seeing some first-team reps and is on pace to receive even more due to his strong performances.

"We put him out at first-team the last couple of days, so he's on that track to get those first-team reps," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said after Monday's practice.

"Boy is he tough. He's just a tough, hard-nosed guy that that doesn't give away at all, he's on top. He's had a great team so far."

At 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, Miller has recently been taking those first-team reps at right tackle, with junior Walker Parks moving inside and taking first-team reps at right guard.

The true freshman has been making the most of his opportunities, continuing a trend that started back in the spring

"Blake has done a great job," Streeter said. "I mean, he's really a smart kid smart. He understands the big picture for being such a young guy. And it's been special to watch him work. He doesn't say a whole lot. He just goes out there and gets it done."

However, Miller hasn't secured a starting spot yet. The Tigers still have one more week of fall camp, including a final scrimmage on Wednesday, and the staff will use those practices to make a final determination, with the goal being to have a starting five in place before the team starts prepping for the season opening matchup against Georgia Tech.

"I think this week evaluation," Streeter said. "Next week we need to start really honing down on what that lineup is gonna look like."

