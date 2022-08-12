Is 'Extremely Physical' Clemson Freshman OL Blake Miller Pushing for Starting Spot?

Walker Parks has started 13 consecutive games at right tackle for the Clemson Tigers, but that streak could be in jeopardy on Labor Day.

If it does come to an end on Sept. 5 in Atlanta against Georgia Tech, it won't be because of Parks. It'll be because of a freshman tackle named Blake Miller. Parks has spent the last two days of Clemson's practice taking reps at right guard because of how well the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Miller is playing at right tackle.

"Blake came in in January and we had to check his birth certificate because we thought he was 25 years old," Parks said Thursday after Clemson's fall camp practice. "That might be the most developed freshman we've seen. Coming in out lifting dudes, out running dudes."

Miller, a Strongsville, Ohio, native who picked Clemson over Ohio State, began setting a tone in that offensive linemen room during spring practice, and it's carried over to August.

"He’s nasty," Clemson sophomore left guard Marcus Tate said. "Once the game slows down for him, it’s going to be a piece of cake. First-round (NFL) dude. No joke."

Parks said Miller doesn't always know what he's doing, but his ability to "knock a dude's head off" and his physicality is "unmatched, which is "extremely impressive" for a player who "just turned 18."

"Blake is more than ready," Parks said. "Maybe not for gameday right now but he's going to be more than ready. Blake is a great player, a great kid. He's smart. He picks things up fast and he's physical, extremely physical. If he runs out there on Day 1, there's no issue with that. We're more than confident in Blake Miller."

Bryn Tucker, Mitchell Mayes and Dietrich Pennington have been battling for the right guard spot that opened up this year when Will Putnam moved to center. That trio might just serve as depth pieces if Parks moves inside.

Parks is more than happy to play right guard if that's what's best for the offense, and if the freshman can handle himself at tackle against Clemson's talented defensive front of K.J. Henry, Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll, then the Tigers might have their best five figured out.

"He's more than holding his own," Parks said. "He's got progress to make like we all do. He did really good in the spring and he's done really good this fall. That's why he may earn a starting spot on this unit."

