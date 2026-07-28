Clemson Freshman Receiver Praised Ahead of Opening Season

Clemson’s wide receiver room has always been known for its talent. Once again, position coach Tyler Grisham has more coming into 2026.

The Tigers had a trio of freshmen coming into January as mid-year enrollees, but Gordon Sellars III has been perhaps the best among the three that Grisham brought in from the 2026 class. Especially with the injuries to the room this spring, he’s received the most important reps among the entire position group.

Since his time at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Grisham has had Sellars on his radar.

“But Gordo, man, we knew he was a great player,” he said during Clemson’s media day. “I mean, I remember watching his junior tape, and he had several offers.”

“Came to campus, came to a game, had an unbelievable family,” Grisham continued. “I’m like, what we are, like, we need to offer that guy today, and thank God we did.”

Sellars was joined in the winter by freshmen Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin, who were also four-stars like the Charlotte native was. It’s Sellars’s frame that has stuck out compared to the other two, especially due to playing the first-team defense with so many players out.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound standout has used that size to his advantage, but it’s not just the tangibles that stand out to Grisham.

“He’s unaffected by things,” he said. “He’s showed up like he was a vet, and really all three of those freshmen have done a phenomenal job, the mid-years with Naeem and Connor.”

Sellars is even unaffected when he’s playing one of Clemson’s best corners next season: Ashton Hampton. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the freshmen receivers were having “baptisms” after facing the experienced secondary this spring.

But as the spring went on, the freshman got better, and his ability to remain unwavering played a role in his growth.

“He’s just not overwhelmed. He’s going against, with having some guys out in the spring, he’s going against Ashton day one,” Grisham said. “He won his fair share; he got beat up a little bit. He was really good for him.”

Clemson fans saw how good Sellars could be during the Tigers’ spring game in April. In that game, the first-year receiver caught a nine-yard back shoulder pass from quarterback Christopher Vizzina for an impressive touchdown catch.

Freshman WR Gordon Sellars III scores the first touchdown of the game for either team.



Team Orange takes the lead. pic.twitter.com/pwVbFj5vwI — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) March 28, 2026

While fans caught a glimpse, that’s what Grisham has seen all spring.

“He catches the ball really well, he runs well, not a blazer but runs better than you think,” he said. “But, man, he is a contested catch guy. He’s going to out-compete you for the ball.”

Even if Sellars isn’t the starter right away, he’s played a key role in adding more competition to this Clemson team, one that is looking to get back to the top of the college football world. For that to happen, especially in a college football season that lasts until January, depth is essential.

Fortunately, the Tigers have always had that, while Grisham has been the position coach over the last handful of years. Sellars will headline that when Clemson heads into Baton Rouge in September to face LSU.

“Definitely excited to have him join us and push those other guys,” Grisham said. “You cannot relax when you bring in freshmen that want to play and are really good.”