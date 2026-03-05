Clemson Freshman Wide Receivers Impress Early in Spring Practice

After his performance at the combine this week, former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is one step closer to adding his name to an elite list of Clemson-grown NFL talent at the receiver position, joining the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and Mike Williams.

But while Williams writes his next chapter, head coach Dabo Swinney is back at the drawing board. New recruits have arrived in the building, and with Clemson’s proven ability to develop wide receiver talent, there’s no telling who — or how many — from the freshman class could fit the mold.

Already on campus and participating in spring practices is four-star wide receiver recruits Naeem Burroughs, Gordon Sellars III and Connor Salmin.

“All three of them can really, really run. We hit on them. I mean, it's an elite class,” Swinney said on March 4, after Day 5 of spring practice. “They’re not elite, elite college football players yet, but they're elite talent, you know?”

Still yet to see any real action with the Tigers, the rookie receivers are quickly showing the potential and promise that got them recruited in the first place.

Burroughs, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds is taking over Williams' iconic No. 0 jersey in 2026, and was recruited out of Jacksonville as the No. 14 high school receiver recruit in the country. But not only did he take snaps with special teams and on defense in his senior year, but Burroughs was also one of the fastest sprinters in the state of Florida.

“Naeem [Burroughs] is just a special, you know, football player. I mean, do anything. I mean, play anywhere,” Swinney said. “Can really run. He's a lot bigger than I thought he was, you know. He's really developed the lower body.”

Burroughs impressed offensive pass game coordinator and wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham in sideline drills and was also spotted receiving punts.

Ranked just a few spots behind Burroughs as wide receiver recruit No. 25, Salmin, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, received similar praise from his new coach after just a few days of practice.

“Salmin can fly. We knew that,” Swinney said after seeing his new wideout addition in action.

Out of Maryland, Salmin’s track and field resume might be more impressive than his football one.

A decorated sprinter with a 10.44-second personal best in the 100-meter, he has competed at national meets like New Balance Nationals and run on record-setting relay teams, showcasing elite track speed.

But the track and field trend runs deeper than that. Sellars was a state qualifier in the 100-yard and 200-yard, with times of 10.93 and 21.99, respectively. But unlike the other guys, Sellars’ frame is that of a freak of nature. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Sellars is more than just a tool for Swinney: he’s a valuable asset.

“Gordo, long, really, you know, twitchy for a big guy,” Swinney said. “He plays long. He's a big long kid, but he plays big and long. I love that about him. Same thing though. A lot to learn.”

Swinney coughed up a comparison for Sellars: 6-foot-two former Clemson receiver Charene Peak, who tallied more than 1,100 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns with Clemson from 2011-2015.

With a lot still to learn among the three talented rookies, there is no telling just how high these guys might fly.