Chad Morris Details What Went Wrong in Clemson Offenses of Years Past

Despite not being part of the program in recent years, Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris always had his eye on the Tigers.

Being hired in January, Morris wants to erase the Tigers’ offense of old, one that saw its production dip to 27.2 points per game in 2025, which was 11th in the ACC last season. That will have to change if Clemson wants to get back to the top of the ACC and the College Football Playoff in 2026.

There was a common theme among how the team lost, especially over the last three seasons, that Morris wants to erase: the losing plays that define the game.

“There was so, and coaches mentioned, they were so close to just being completely different,” he said on Friday. “Three or four plays here and there, and then things change. But, you know, why didn’t those three or four plays happen? It’s the little things.”

Beginning last week at spring practices, Morris won’t let the minute details be missed. That will continue to be stressed until Sept. 5, when the Tigers travel down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play LSU to begin the year.

“It’s the little, intricate details that might have been overlooked,” he said. “It could’ve happened in fall camp, could have happened in spring ball, and it just somehow got overlooked and maybe a progression that we just didn’t get to.”

And Morris’s group has responded to that. Clemson’s 7-6 season in 2025 was one of the worst that the Tigers have had under head coach Dabo Swinney. That’s why he went with his gut to bring back his close friend in Morris, who brought Clemson’s offense to new heights in 2011-14.

Old players like DeAndre Hopkins have backed the hire, and now the players are backing him as the new coach as well.

“Everything we do has a purpose,” Morris said. “Everything has a purpose, but I will give them this, everybody man, they’re trying. They’re wanting it; you can look in their eyes, these guys are hungry.”

A part of the “little things” that the offensive coordinator mentioned was drops. Clemson led the ACC in drops last season, and that is something Morris will preach to his team throughout the preparation for next season. He even calls it “unacceptable” for the school where it is occurring.

“I know that’s been a huge emphasis as well with coach Grisham and the entire, not just wide receivers, but tight ends,” he said. “Leading the ACC in drops at Clemson is completely unacceptable.”

One thing is for certain as Clemson continues to move into the peak of spring ball: everybody will be held accountable, unlike the leadership before. That will remain the focus as Morris looks to bring the Tigers’ offense back to how it was when he was there more than 10 years ago.

“There was a series of things, but it was little things,” he said. “It’s the little things every day that add up over time, and so that’s my challenge: we’re not letting anything slide. Nothing slides.”