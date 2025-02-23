Clemson Gets First Spring Visit With Talented Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Prospects are starting to line up their spring visits across the country, and Clemson is right in the thick of things when it comes to the 2026 class.
Coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and ACC title, the Tigers are back at the top of their conference, dominance that looked like it was waning the past couple years with other programs catching up to their level.
Building off the momentum Clemson had on the field will be important during this recruiting cycle, especially since they need to land high-end prospects if they're going to be perennial national championship contenders.
The Tigers have their sights set on four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin.
They're going to get the earliest spring visit from the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder on the weekend of March 7, according to Chad Simmons of On3 (subscription required).
Clemson is hoping that will turn into an official trip somewhere down the line if they can leave a good impression, but they are going to have their hands full when it comes to landing the 170th-ranked player in the 2026 class per On3's Industry Rankings.
Not only does Krempin have officials already scheduled with LSU, Texas, SMU and Michigan, but the Texas native also will take a trip to see LSU, Texas and Texas A&M after he leaves Clemson's campus.
The good news is the Tigers are in the mix, and a good impression in March will go a long way to securing their own official visit.
"I may throw some other schools in there and my official visit schedule could change depending on how spring visits go, but that is where I am at right now," he said to Simmons while confirming Clemson is high on his radar.
At this point on the calendar, recruits across the country normally start trimming down their list.
Krempin won't do that until after the spring, so that gives the Tigers a chance to get an official visit of their own scheduled if things go well during his visit.