Clemson Has Advantage Over Ohio State in One Key Area

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says the fact that Ohio State has only played in six games puts the Buckeyes at a disadvantage as they head into their Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson.

Whether or not Ohio State deserved to get into the College Football Playoff after playing just six games is a topic that has been discussed at length over the past couple of weeks.

Agree or disagree with the Buckeyes inclusion in the field, it doesn't matter. The fact is that they are in and for the second straight season will face Clemson in the semifinal round, this time in the Sugar Bowl.

One of the biggest arguments against the Buckeyes getting in has been what many perceive as the competitive advantage that playing in just six games gives them over Clemson, Notre Dame, and Alabama, all of which have played at least ten games. Less games means fresher legs and less wear and tear on the players bodies.

However, Kirk Herbstreit sees things a little differently. The longtime ESPN analyst thinks that playing in so few games actually puts the Buckeyes at a disadvantage.

“People can talk about what an advantage it is for Ohio State to only play six games," Herbstreit said on ESPN's CFB Podcast. "If you watch them, I look at it completely opposite. I think it’s a disadvantage because they don’t know who they are yet. You get to play 11 or 12 games, and as a defense you can gel together."

Herbstreit may have a point here. After having one of the best defensive units in the country last season, the Buckeyes have seen a drop in production on that side of the ball in 2020.

Ohio State comes in ranked No. 34 in total defense and with a pass defense that ranks No. 104. Some of that can absolutely be due to the fact that they lost a lot of talent from last years team, but Herbstreit thinks it's possible that not having time to gel has played a part as well.

"Ohio State comes into a semifinal game against Clemson and Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and about the only thing they really know is their inside defensive linemen are elite. The question is the secondary. Will Ohio State play better? They’ll have to, to compete. Or will they get exposed and give up over 350-400 yards passing to Lawrence? If they play at the level they’ve played all year they will not stop Clemson’s offense.”