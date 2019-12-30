ClemsonMaven
Clemson Has The Heart Of A Champion

Morgan Thomas

A 49-yard field goal was missed wide right, a star wide receiver had his helmet taken away as he walked to the medical tent, and Ohio State running back JK Dobbins broke a 68-yard touchdown run with four Clemson defenders desperately trying to catch up.

In the first 6 minutes of the game, the No. 1 scoring offense in the country jumped out to a 10-0 lead off of two strong opening drives. After watching the defending national champions miss a field goal, lose a star player to injury and make uncharacteristic mistakes on defense, the 10-point Ohio State lead began to feel more like 40 points.

Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables knew that his team would face adversity Saturday night. Experience had taught him to keep everything into perspective and make adjustments when needed.

“You’re playing a champion team, Ohio State, the best team we have played all year, number one scoring offense in the country,” Coach Venables said. “Try to have a perspective, I got plenty I didn’t like, part of that is me, and part of that is their guys. They just played a little better. On this stage, they’re going to make some plays and we had to make some adjustments.”

The 2016 Broyles Award winner for the best assistant coach in college football didn’t waste time making adjustments and the Clemson defense responded by forcing six punts, two interceptions, sacking the quarterback four times and allowing only one touchdown on a high-risk fourth-down call by Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day.

“Holding them to two touchdowns and they’re averaging fifty (points) a game. We got the heart of a champion, that’s what they showed out there tonight. That’s how you overcome countless mistakes,” said Venables.

In a season where the national media constantly questioned Clemson’s resume and ability to beat elite competition in college football, the heart of a champion was on display for the nation to see.

“Again, you can prepare for the scouting reports and the tendencies and the play design and all that but you can’t prepare for the synergy, cohesion, love, respect, experience, and playmaking,” said Venables.

“At the end of the day, you have to have something that’s different or else everybody will be doing it. Our guys have a pretty uncommon belief, that they’re going to find a way.”

