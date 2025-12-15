Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Details Why Cade Klubnik Decided to Play in Pinstripe Bowl

Those who are expected to be a NFL Draft pick, when bowl season comes around, are mostly expected to opt out to prevent injuries. That’s not Clemson Tigers quarterback, Cade Klubnik, however.

When announcing the 26 players that will be out of Clemson’s Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Penn State on Dec. 27, head coach Dabo Swinney said that his starting quarterback would play in the game, which is something that he has seen others raise their draft stock in playing these types of games, seeing Klubnik with another opportunity.

Especially with the game at Yankee Stadium in New York City, which had snow over the course of this past weekend, Swinney believes it’s important for these players to experience frigid conditions.

“Some of these seniors, a lot of these guys want to play in the NFL,” he said on Monday. “Just check the weather reports at the NFL stadiums this Sunday. I think it’s four degrees in Green Bay. Alright Klubnik, you want to play quarterback? Check out what’s the weather in New York.”

After all, some of the most important games that these NFL teams play are in December and January, when the weather is coldest. As of Dec. 15, it is expected to be around the mid 30s in the Bronx when the two teams face off, and it would help Klubnik’s draft stock if he can pull off a win in the cold.

Swinney has seen this before, noting now-running backs coach, C.J. Spiller, who had an impressive performance in Clemson’s 2009 Music City Bowl win over Kentucky. Spiller earned the game’s MVP with 172 purpose yards and a touchdown, later being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The performance, in what Swinney called as the “coldest game in Clemson history”, had teams from the north believe in his abilities during the frozen conditions, and he hopes the same occurs for Klubnik.

“So, you know, you have to be able to play in cold weather,” Swinney said. “So, I’m excited about the opportunity this week, next week.”

Unfortunately, Klubnik will be without standout receiver Antonio Williams, who declared for the draft officially earlier on Monday afternoon. However, it brings promise to receivers like Tyler Brown, who spoke to the media about his excitement with playing with the third-year starting signalcaller.

“Just an experienced guy back there is going to be great for us,” he said on Monday. “You know, he does his thing when he goes out there, and I’m just blessed that he decided to stay and have one last hurrah with his guys. Even with all the guys that are leaving, he decided, you know, to stick it out with his guys and finish, so I really respect that about him.”

There’s excitement going to New York City for this team, and some of that comes from having some fluidity already in the backfield for Clemson. Klubnik will be joined by running back Adam Randall as another key returner, and the Austin, Texas, native will look to light up a Penn State team that was ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country.

If Klubnik can deliver in a great matchup, especially in cold weather, it will only mean great things for his future.