Clemson Tigers Down Plethora of Key Players Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

It’s the season of the transfer portal, opts outs and injuries, and the Clemson Tigers are experiencing its hardships.

Head coach Dabo Swinney revealed 26 players who would not be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State, for one reason or another. 17 of those 26 players are injured and cannot play, or will be going through some sort of surgery to prepare for the offseason.

Of course, Clemson has five players currently declared for the NFL Draft, and all five will not be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Tigers also have five players currently in the transfer portal, and all will not play, or travel, to New York City to play inside Yankee Stadium.

However, Swinney is embracing the challenge, saying that it will be a great opportunity for any of these players, who haven't seen much time on the field, to be able to gain experience and a leg up going into the offseason.

“Guess what? Nobody cares," he said on Monday. "It’s next man up and excited to see these guys step up and go play, and man, I’m fired up.”

It is also important to note that Clemson basketball-turned tight end, Ian Schieffelin, has left the program, making him ineligible to play.

Below are all of the Clemson Tigers who will be missing the bowl game for a given reason.

Players Out Due to Injury (17)

OT Brayden Jacobs

OT Elyjah Thurmon

OG Walker Parks

OG Collin Sadler (surgery)

OT Easton Ware

RB Jarvis Green

RB Jay Haynes

RB Peyton Streko

TE Olsen Patt-Henry

WR Bryant Wesco Jr.

WR Antonio Williams

DE Jahiem Lawson

DE Armon Mason

DT Amare Adams

DT Makhi Williams Lee

LB Wade Woodaz (surgery)

LB Logan Anderson

Some, like Wade Woodaz and Antonio Williams, suffered the injuries in the South Carolina game, being more fresh and important to take care of.

Williams, who is also declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, is not playing more because of the shoulder injury he suffered against the Gamecocks.

Players That Opted Out Due to 2026 NFL Draft (4)

DE T.J. Parker

DT Peter Woods

DT DeMonte Capehart

CB Avieon Terrell

Players That Opted Out For Transfer Portal (5)

RB Keith Adams Jr.

LB Jamal Anderson

LB Dee Crayton

CB Shelton Lewis

S Khalil Barnes

It is important to note some of the bigger names that Clemson will rely on going into the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27. First, quarterback Cade Klubnik is playing, being joined in the backfield by senior running back Adam Randall. Both will look to lead the efforts in New York City in the near future.

Wide receiver TJ Moore is also playing, with Swinney declaring that anybody who wasn't mentioned is available to play. That includes defensive end Will Heldt, who does have an extra year of eligibility but can go to the draft next season.

Regardless of who's out and who's in, the matchup against Penn State will serve as a great way for viewers to see what next year's Clemson team looks like going forward.

Clemson Tigers on SI will be providing coverage of the Pinstripe Bowl and other offseason news, when it is released.