When No. 5 Clemson travels north this weekend to face Boston College, the Tigers will once again be without a key member of the defensive line, as Bryan Bresee will miss his second consecutive game.

Bresee missed the 30-20 win at home over NC State dealing with kidney issues, and the hope is to have the talented defensive tackle back in time for Clemson's trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State on October 15.

"He's not gonna play this week," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "They've gotta protocol in place. Started that yesterday, and it was great. His numbers are where they need to be, but just really want to kind of push it this week. And now if everything goes well as they anticipate, get him back going next week."

Bresee is back on the practice field already, but mostly just working with the trainers.

"They just got him doing more cardio stuff, more with the trainers, going through that protocol," Swinney said.

However, Swinney then went on to say that Xavier Thomas, who has yet to play this season as he attempts to come back from a foot injury suffered in fall camp, has returned to practice, and is one step closer to returning to action.

"He practiced last week," Swinney said. "I know I've been saying it every week, but he's right there. It's just Tuesday and today will be a big day and tomorrow. He was kind of day-to-day last week, didn't feel quite there. He's better now than he was last week. He looks good, just working on his conditioning a little bit."

No. 5 Clemson will play at Boston College on Saturday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

