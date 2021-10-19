Clemson's Dabo Swinney Discusses LSU Job, Ed Orgeron's Departure

    • October 19, 2021
    Dabo Swinney Discusses LSU Job, Ed Orgeron's Departure

    Dabo Swinney on potential interest in LSU job: "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here."
    Dabo Swinney made a definitive statement Tuesday when asked about any involvement in the latest huge job opening in college football. 

    "This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here," Swinney said. "That's for sure."

    The Clemson head coach was referencing LSU, which also calls its stadium the same name and is looking for a head coach. The SEC Tigers announced Sunday a mutual departure with Ed Orgeron less than two years after he led LSU to a national championship victory over Clemson in the 2019 season. 

    Monday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman included Swinney on a list of potential candidates that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has an interest in, but the Clemson head coach, when asked during his weekly press conference, joked he was surprised to be on a "big-time list." 

    As for Orgeron's time in the bayou running out so quickly after reaching the ultimate goal, Swinney said it "comes with the territory" when you get into coaching. 

    "There's not anything that surprises me," Swinney said. "There's not much patience anymore. There are mitigating factors to everything. There are extenuating circumstances and things like that. I don't know other people's business. I have no idea why people make the decisions that they make. 

    "I do know this, some of the greatest coaches that we've had ever weren't very good early or maybe the consistency wasn't there. I think that's pretty well documented. It's a tough business, that's for sure. I'm proud of the national championships and we've been to six playoffs in a row. That's never been done by anybody. It's hard to win."

    Clemson is experiencing its own version of failures following years of success. The Tigers are 4-2 overall and don't control their own destiny when it comes to winning the ACC for the seventh consecutive season. 

    "Maybe the Clemson people have a little more appreciation for that this year," Swinney said. "It's hard to win. The biggest thing for me, the national championships are great but it's the consistency we've had for nearly a decade. That's what everybody wants but it's very hard to achieve. We've been a very consistent program." 

