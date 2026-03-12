Clemson Hosts Annual Pro Day as 15 Tigers Showcase NFL Draft Potential

On Thursday morning, 15 Clemson Tigers took part in the program's annual Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft, including nine who had already worked out at the NFL Combine two weeks prior.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance, most with multiple scouts on hand, alongside at least four auto racing teams that have made a habit of scouting former Tigers. The most intriguing visitor of them all, though, was a scout from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

However, before getting into individual performances, it's worth noting that cornerback Avieon Terrell sat out following a minor hamstring injury he suffered during on-field drills at the NFL Combine, per ESPN's Jordan Reid. He's scheduled to hold a private workout for scouts on March 30th.

Offensive lineman Tristan Leigh was also a late scratch for Pro Day, as he's going through a nagging injury and missed all testing. But the date for his private workout has not yet been announced.

With that, let's dive into the nine primary Tigers. Note that some players only participated in positional drills, so if you see that most of their testing results came from the NFL Combine, that's why.

QB Cade Klubnik — 6’1.7, 207 LBS

225-pound bench press: Did not test

10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

Shuttle run: Did not test

Three-cone drill: Did not test

Vertical jump: 33.5”

Broad jump: Did not test

.@clemsonfb QB Cade Klubnik is dropping dimes at Clemson's Pro Day 🐅 pic.twitter.com/6RKrITLaQy — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2026

RB/WR Adam Randall — 6’3.1, 231 LBS

225-pound bench press: 26 reps (NFL Combine)

10-yard split: 1.60 seconds (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds (NFL Combine)

Shuttle run: 4.31 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.27 seconds

Vertical jump: 37” (NFL Combine)

Broad jump: 10’4 (NFL Combine)

NFL Draft hopeful and @ClemsonFB WR-turned-RB Adam Randall had a really strong Pro Day, showcasing awesome hands and fluid routes



Going to be really interesting to see where he lands and how he's used pic.twitter.com/2phPdhyPRG — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 12, 2026

WR Antonio Williams — 5’11.4, 189 LBS

225-pound bench press: 10 reps (NFL Combine)

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds (NFL Combine)

Shuttle run: 4.10 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5” (NFL Combine)

Broad jump: 10’4 (NFL Combine)

Receiver Antonio Williams 3 cone at Clemson pro day. pic.twitter.com/GCuQYsWZNL — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 12, 2026

OT Blake Miller — 6’6.5, 318 LBS

225-pound bench press: 32 reps (NFL Combine)

10-yard split: 1.75 seconds (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds (NFL Combine)

Shuttle run: 4.65 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.75 seconds

Vertical jump: 32” (NFL Combine)

Broad jump: 9’5 (NFL Combine)

Blake Miller kick slide and shuffle pic.twitter.com/UKVjFeQCy5 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 12, 2026

DT Peter Woods — 6’2.1, 302 LBS

225-pound bench press: Did not test

10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

40-yard dash: Did not test due to hamstring injury

Shuttle run: 5.54 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.70 seconds

Vertical jump: 29”

Broad jump: 8’8

.@clemsonfb DL Peter Woods showing off his athleticism at Clemson's Pro Day 🐅 pic.twitter.com/55LgwFAbBP — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2026

DT DeMonte Capehart — 6’4.5, 312 LBS

225-pound bench press: Did not test

10-yard split: 1.72 seconds (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds (NFL Combine)

Shuttle run: Did not test

Three-cone drill: Did not test

Vertical jump: 33.5” (NFL Combine)

Broad jump: 8’11 (NFL Combine)

T.J. Parker, Peter Woods, and DeMonte Capehart (in order) all doing position drills. pic.twitter.com/Z54ufz4xV7 — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 12, 2026

DE T.J. Parker — 6’3.3, 255 LBS

225-pound bench press: Did not test

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds (NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds (NFL Combine)

Shuttle run: Did not test

Three-cone drill: Did not test

Vertical jump: 37” (NFL Combine)

Broad jump: 10’4 (NFL Combine)

Tennessee Titans scout chatting with Clemson DE T.J. Parker — defensive linemen are officially done for the day. pic.twitter.com/JYKk3ymW3m — Angelo Feliberty (@felibertyangelo) March 12, 2026

LB Wade Woodaz — 6’3.3, 234 LBS

225-pound bench press: Did not test

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds

Shuttle run: 4.50 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.27 seconds

Vertical jump: Did not test

Broad jump: 9’9

Clemson senior LB Wade Woodaz gets down to an **unofficial** 4.46-second 40-yard dash on his second attempt at pro day this morning pic.twitter.com/ezeXFySZAD — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 12, 2026

Other Notable Performances:

The seven other players that tested at Clemson's Indoor Practice Facility included center Ryan Linthicum, cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, offensive lineman Walker Parks, defensive ends Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff, as well as long snappers Philip Florenzo and Holden Caspersen.

Lukus was the standout of the group, running an electric 4.41 40-yard dash and recording an absurd 11'7" broad jump. This mark would have broken this year's NFL Combine record, where Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst and Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers shared the top spot at 11 '3".

But Parks also brought his A-game, recording 31 bench press reps, which would have tied him for the third-best at the NFL Combine, trailing only his teammate Blake Miller and Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.