Clemson Tigers RB Sees His Stock Soar After Pro Day Performance

The Clemson Tigers hosted their annual Pro Day on Thursday, and there were a handful of impressive performances, but one potential draftee stood out a bit more than the others.

Senior Adam Randall, who successfully transitioned from wide receiver to running back this past season, has been having an extremely impressive pre-draft showcase, having participated in the NFL Combine two weeks ago and now in Clemson's Pro Day.

ESPN's Jordan Reid, who covered the event for the ACC Network, described Randall as an "absolute steal" and said he's "aced the pre-draft process."

Leaving Clemson Pro Day. My biggest takeaway? Some team is going to get an absolute steal in RB Adam Randall. He has aced the pre-draft process. Considering he’s a converted WR, his upside as a do-it-all weapon and return specialist are immense. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 12, 2026

Among running backs at the combine, he ranked first in bench press reps (26), tied for third in the broad jump (10'4), tied for fourth in the vertical jump (37"), tied for fifth in the 10-yard split (1.60) and finished eighth in the 40-yard dash (4.5).

At his Pro Day, he chose to redo only the 20-yard shuttle, dropping from a 4.53 to a 4.31, a time that would have tied for second at the combine. Additionally, he recorded a 7.27 in the three-cone drill, topping Emmett Johnson's 7.32 from the combine.

But Randall's stock didn't rise solely on drill numbers. He spent time working on running back drills with scouts, lining up out of the backfield, and running routes at receiver during Cade Klubnik's throwing session, flashing the kind of versatility that tends to turn heads on Pro Day.

NFL Draft hopeful and @ClemsonFB WR-turned-RB Adam Randall had a really strong Pro Day, showcasing awesome hands and fluid routes



Going to be really interesting to see where he lands and how he's used pic.twitter.com/2phPdhyPRG — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 12, 2026

"I wanted to show the scouts my versatility," Randall said after the showcase. "Just how I can be used in so many different ways, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Also, I wanted to clean up some of my drill work — 5-10-5 — I wanted to redo that and get a good time on the board."

"And I think I did a good job of showing my versatility out of the backfield and lining up out wide at receiver, you know, where I'm comfortable at. Just letting people know that I'm still comfortable at doing everything on the football field."

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, his talk with teams has been all over the place. Some organizations that dove deep into his film early have connected the dots, seeing him as a position-less player. On the other hand, some didn't take as much time to research, oblivious to the fact he played wide receiver for the first three years of his collegiate career until he informed them.

"It's just been kind of all over the place," he continued. "Some people, when the NFL season ends, they just start watching tape. So they don't know that I used to play receiver, and they think I'm a true running back."

"But guys who have done deeper studies, that seasons may have ended earlier, know that I played receiver and they can see the potential of me being a position-less player, and they kind of get excited when they know that. It's been different conversations that I've had with different organizations, but they all have been good conversations."

The variety of perspectives makes Randall one of the more unpredictable names to watch when picks are on the clock in April. He knows it, and he's not shying away from it.

"I think I am the wild card. You know, I think that I bring a different aspect to the offensive side of the ball that a lot of guys in this draft don't," he said with a grin.