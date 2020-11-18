SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson in Unfamiliar Territory Heading to Florida State

Zach Lentz

Clemson will attempt to rebound from its first regular season loss in more than three calendar years when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. 

Saturday represents unfamiliar territory for Clemson of late: a game following a regular season loss. Clemson has responded well in those rare instances in recent years though, as the Tigers have not lost back-to-back games since November 2011. A win on Saturday would push Clemson to 26-6 in games following a loss under Dabo Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale. 

"Where you are super excited to get back at it this week, just, you know, edit certainly had a much-needed break much needed off date," Swinney said. "And, you know, I think we took good advantage of it from a lot of different aspects. Just extending ourselves getting back to some basics and some fundamentals of some things and obviously, getting a head start on Florida State as well."

This week, Clemson seeks a third straight win at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time. Clemson will attempt to become only the fifth program ever to win three consecutive road games against Florida State in Tallahassee, joining Florida (six straight from 1966-76, three from 1982-86 and 2004-08), Houston (four from 1966-78), Memphis (three from 1969-75) and Miami (Fla.) (five from 1957-77 and four from 1981-87). 

Even though the Tigers are massive 33-point favorites over the Seminoles, Swinney believes this is a very dangerous Seminole team.

"We're excited about heading down to Tallahassee. And like I said, getting back at it. This is the team that is improving," Swinney said. "I know the record is not what they want it to be. But you know, from my eyes, and as, as I've really watched them and studied them, they are improving greatly from where they worth being in the year to where they are now. I think they figure it out their personnel. You know, again, you're talking about you don't have spring practice, you don't have the summer, many of these things. I think Mike (Norvel) and staff have done an excellent job of kind of, I guess, figuring out who they are. What gives them the best chance to win. And they've done a nice job, man. They really have, they've got a lot of young guys playing that are competing.

"As a coach, that's what you want to see, especially if you want guys to go compete and watch the game the other night obviously came and got away. And something that I really paid attention to was how did they compete fourth quarter, and those kids can continue to lay down like can you compete, even when the game was out of balance. And I think that says a lot about you know, the guys that they've got in there."

Swinney admitted that the Tigers have not been good at containing the quarterback, which could be an issue when facing a mobile quarterback like the one they will face Saturday.

"Look at them offensively, they're doing a lot of challenging things with their personnel this quarterback (Jordan Travis) is he's a problem," Swinney said. "That's the best way I can describe him—he's a problem, we've not done a great job. You know, especially in our last game of containing the quarterback and get them on the ground when we have opportunities. And this guy's probably as good as you can see, as far as make people miss extending plays, create scramble drills, you know, he's a good player, it's a young player, and think he's a guy that they're going to be able to really build around down there."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boyd Helped Build the Program

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never forgets the players who helped build the Tigers into the program they are today — a national powerhouse and college football's new dynasty. But there is one player who he has a special affinity for when he thinks back on those players, his first quarterback, Tajh Boyd

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Father of Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Passes Away

Tim Boyd, father of former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd was airlifted to hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest following a minor medical procedure Tuesday morning

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Says College Football Has Been 'More Good Than Bad'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this disjointed year has given him a new perspective and appreciation for the game of college football.

Brad Senkiw

Former Tiger Receiver Reunited With Watson In Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face to throw to in Houston after the Texans signed former teammate Artavis Scott to the practice squad Tuesday.

Travis Boland

Swinney updates Injuries; Trevor Lawrence Returns

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been coaching the walking wounded for the last three weeks.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Football: CFP Picture Starting to Take Shape

The first set of College Football Rankings are set to be released on November 25 and it appears that there are currently twelve teams that still have a shot at getting into the four team playoff.

JP-Priester

Coaching Carousel Frustrating for Clemson OC Tony Elliott

With the firing of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, Tony Elliott's name is already being linked to the job, but the Clemson offensive coordinator says that head coaching opportunities are the furthest thing from his mind at the moment.

JP-Priester

Clemson Coordinators Listed As Possible UofSC Replacement

Yahoo Sports college football and NFL writer Pete Thamel included Clemson coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables on his short list of possible replacements at South Carolina.

Travis Boland

5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into FSU Week

Heading into Saturday's noon game in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson is looking to shake off the double-overtime loss on Nov. 7 to No. 2 Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary Catch Propels Cardinals to Win

Former Clemson wideout DeAndre Hopkins came down with a 43-yard touchdown catch on a Hail Mary from Kyler Murray giving Arizona a 32-26 comeback win over Buffalo on Sunday.

JP-Priester