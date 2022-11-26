CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson looks relatively good on the injury front, as it sets for today's noon kickoff against rival South Carolina.

Other than those who have previously been reported out for the season, the eighth-ranked Tigers come into the game in good shape from an injury standpoint. All players listed on this week's depth chart are available for today's game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced last Sunday left guard Marcus Tate is out for the season with a knee injury. He injured his knee on the opening drive of the Miami game.

Cornerback Malcolm Greene is also out for the year with a groin injury.

The Tigers (10-1) welcome back defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who missed last week's game due to strep throat.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/