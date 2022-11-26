Clemson Injury Update: Tigers are at Depth-Chart Full Strength
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson looks relatively good on the injury front, as it sets for today's noon kickoff against rival South Carolina.
Other than those who have previously been reported out for the season, the eighth-ranked Tigers come into the game in good shape from an injury standpoint. All players listed on this week's depth chart are available for today's game.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced last Sunday left guard Marcus Tate is out for the season with a knee injury. He injured his knee on the opening drive of the Miami game.
Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans
The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits.
Clemson’s Barrett Carter: ‘We want (Gamecocks) to be on their A-game’
This is not the first time the Gamecocks got a big win prior to playing the Tigers. Last year, they took down Auburn the week before and also had a recent rout of Florida before the Tigers shut them out 30-0 in Columbia.
South Carolina at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For
Five storylines to follow in the annual rivalry matchup between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Cornerback Malcolm Greene is also out for the year with a groin injury.
The Tigers (10-1) welcome back defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who missed last week's game due to strep throat.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/