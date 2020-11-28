SI.com
Clemson Injury Update: Davis, Skalski Available, Zanders Out Vs. Pitt

Brad Senkiw

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday his team was as healthy as it has been in a long time. 

The latest roster update reflects that when it comes to some key players. Clemson linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis could play for the first time in since Oct. 17.

Davis and Skalski aren't on the Tigers' unavailable list for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Both have missed the last three games as Davis suffered an ankle injury in practice the week after the Georgia Tech win while Skalski had groin surgery. 

Depending on how much they play, it could be a huge lift for a defense that's going to be short on bodies in other areas. 

Clemson will be without starting safety Lannden Zanders, who did leave the Nov. 7 game at Notre Dame with an injury. Redshirt freshman Ray Thornton III is listed behind Zanders on this week's depth chart. So is Jalyn Phillips, but he's also unavailable for the Pitt game. Cornerback Sheridan Jones is out as well.

As expected, Clemson will be without receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. Both are expected to miss multiple weeks. 

It was also expected earlier this week that the Tigers would get offensive tackle Matt Bockhorst and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. back and both are available for the game. 

