Clemson Injury Updates: Offensive Lineman, Tight End Likely Lost for Season

Matt Bockhorst and Braden Galloway injured in the 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pittsburgh.

Many of Clemson's season-long issues plagued the Tigers in Saturday's 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pittsburgh, including injuries.

Dabo Swinney announced after the game that senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst likely tore his ACL during the game, which will end his season and career.

"My heart breaks for him," Swinney said. "This kid is a competitor and has given everything to this team."

Bockhorst has been a starter the last two years and began the season at center. One of the ambassadors of the program, he played both guard spots this year as well. Bockhorst went down right before Clemson's 1-yard touchdown run by Phil Mafah in the first quarter.

The Tigers also lost tight end Braden Galloway, who left the game with a separated shoulder. It was his first game back after suffering a concussion on Oct. 2 against Boston College. Swinney said it's "most likely" a season-ending injury but couldn't confirm it after the game. Galloway has just four catches for 14 yards on the season.

The Tigers were already without several key players, including receivers Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Joseph Ngata.

Ladson is also done for the year. He had surgery on his groin before the Pitt game, Swinney said Saturday. The hope is for Ngata and Williams to return this week.

Swinney said after the game that Clemson has 17 scholarship players out right now.

"I can't really do anything about injuries," Swinney said. "It's some of the craziest stuff I've been a part of in college football ever."

Clemson did get defensive tackle Tyler Davis and running back Will Shipley back from injuries for the first time in several weeks. Davis had two tackles. Shipley rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries but dropped what would've been a touchdown catch.

