Skip to main content

Clemson Jumps in Latest College Football Playoff

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 9 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. 8 in this week's ranking.

While they still need some help to make a return trip to the playoff, namely either Southern Cal and/or TCU to lose, the path is there for them. at least according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

"Absolutely," Swinney said. "Heck, we lost a game in 2016 and ended up winning the national championship. It all works out the way it's supposed to. All I know is we stay focused on our goals.

"That's why winning the national championship isn't on our goal board. Because we don't control that. At all. We could hit every goal and somebody could say, 'No, we don't like you. You don't get a chance to go play for it.' That's why it's never been a goal of ours. It's a byproduct of what can happen when you're committed to the standard that we have and when you achieve the goals that we have. Our goals are set up to allow us to compete at the highest level. And when we've hit all those goals, we've won the national championship."

The Tigers have two regular games remaining, Saturday (12 pm) against in-state rival South Carolina, before facing No.17 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_9429

If Clemson Wants in CFP, it Needs to Start Impressing the Committee

Though Boo Corrigan did not directly say it, his comments during Tuesday’s media teleconference tells us the College Football Playoff Committee is not overly impressed with the Clemson Tigers.

Dabo Swinney on life perspective

Swinney on South Carolina Game; Health of Team

Saturday’s game will be the 119th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. Before the series was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams had played every year from 1909-2019.

Jake Briningstool
Play

Briningstool Thinks Tigers Can 'Dominate' Gamecocks Team Coming In With 'Sense of Arrogance'

Being in his second season with the Tigers, Jake Briningstool now has a better understanding of the rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina.

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

IMG_9429
Football

If Clemson Wants in CFP, it Needs to Start Impressing the Committee

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney on life perspective
Football

Swinney on South Carolina Game; Health of Team

By Zach Lentz
Jake Briningstool
Football

Briningstool Thinks Tigers Can 'Dominate' Gamecocks Team Coming In With 'Sense of Arrogance'

By JP Priester
Chase Hunter
Men's Basketball

Clemson Picks Up Third Straight Win, Cruising by Loyola-Maryland 72-41

By JP Priester
IMG_8076
Football

Depth Chart Diagnosis: Will Clemson WR Collins Return vs. South Carolina?

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_9309
Football

Uiagalelei's 'Super Excited' to Experience Rivalry Game at Clemson

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19336092
Football

Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry 'hits in both ways'

By Zach Lentz
Tomarrion Parker
Recruiting

Highly-Touted 2023 DE Commits to Clemson

By JP Priester