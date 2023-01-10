Clemson Lands Inside Top 15 of Final AP Poll
An 11-3 record and an ACC championship were enough to keep a couple of Clemson streaks in the final AP Top 25 Poll intact.
Despite a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl, Clemson was ranked No. 13 by the AP following Monday night's national championship game. The Tigers finished one spot higher than last year's season-ending poll when they went 10-3 and didn't win the conference title.
Clemson has been ranked in every final AP Top 25 from 2011-2022. The Tigers have finished inside the top 20 in all but one of those seasons and have been in the top 15 in 10 of those final polls, including eight consecutive times.
Dabo Swinney's squad was ranked fourth in the preseason AP Poll and dropped to as low as fifth during their 8-0 start to the season. The Tigers lost three of their final six games. All of those defeats were against teams (No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 23 South Carolina and No. 6 Tennessee) ranked in the final poll.
Florida State finished two spots above the Tigers as the highest-ranked ACC team at the end of 2022. Clemson beat the Seminoles on the road last October and finished three games ahead of them in the ACC Atlantic standings.
Georgia ranked No. 1 after the Bulldogs destroyed No. 2 TCU 65-7 to win the national title on Monday night.
Clemson's odds of winning the national title in 2023 currently sit at +1600, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.
Final AP Top 25 of the 2022 College Football Season
No. 1 Georgia
No. 2 TCU
No. 3 Michigan
No. 4 Ohio State
No. 5 Alabama
No. 6 Tennessee
No. 7 Penn State
No. 8 Washington
No. 9 Tulane
No. 10 Utah
No. 11 Florida State
Playing Together Would be Dream Come True for Wade and Drew Woodaz
The idea of playing together at the same school as his older brother Wade is very enticing for 2024 LB Drew Woodaz.
Klubnik Ranks High in Newest Heisman Odds
Clemson rising sophomore quarterback boasts strong odds to take home Clemson's first-ever Heisman.
Clemson Falls, Florida State Soars in Way-Too-Early Rankings for 2023
Both 247 and Athlon have released their early looks at what the rankings could look like for 2023 and both have a common theme--the Tigers are not the top of the ACC any longer.
No. 12 USC
No. 13 Clemson
No. 14 Kansas State
No. 15 Oregon
No. 16 LSU
No. 17 Oregon State
No. 18 Notre Dame
No. 19 Troy
No. 20 Mississippi State
No. 21 UCLA
No. 22 Pitt
No. 23 South Carolina
No. 24 Fresno State
No. 25 Texas
Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Marshall 2, Maryland 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson