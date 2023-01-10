Clemson Lands Inside Top 15 of Final AP Poll

An 11-3 record and an ACC championship were enough to keep a couple of Clemson streaks in the final AP Top 25 Poll intact.

Despite a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl, Clemson was ranked No. 13 by the AP following Monday night's national championship game. The Tigers finished one spot higher than last year's season-ending poll when they went 10-3 and didn't win the conference title.

Clemson has been ranked in every final AP Top 25 from 2011-2022. The Tigers have finished inside the top 20 in all but one of those seasons and have been in the top 15 in 10 of those final polls, including eight consecutive times.

Dabo Swinney's squad was ranked fourth in the preseason AP Poll and dropped to as low as fifth during their 8-0 start to the season. The Tigers lost three of their final six games. All of those defeats were against teams (No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 23 South Carolina and No. 6 Tennessee) ranked in the final poll.

Florida State finished two spots above the Tigers as the highest-ranked ACC team at the end of 2022. Clemson beat the Seminoles on the road last October and finished three games ahead of them in the ACC Atlantic standings.

Georgia ranked No. 1 after the Bulldogs destroyed No. 2 TCU 65-7 to win the national title on Monday night.

Clemson's odds of winning the national title in 2023 currently sit at +1600, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 TCU

No. 3 Michigan

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 5 Alabama

No. 6 Tennessee

No. 7 Penn State

No. 8 Washington

No. 9 Tulane

No. 10 Utah

No. 11 Florida State

No. 12 USC

No. 13 Clemson

No. 14 Kansas State

No. 15 Oregon

No. 16 LSU

No. 17 Oregon State

No. 18 Notre Dame

No. 19 Troy

No. 20 Mississippi State

No. 21 UCLA

No. 22 Pitt

No. 23 South Carolina

No. 24 Fresno State

No. 25 Texas

Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Marshall 2, Maryland 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson