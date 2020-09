The Tigers have hit pay dirt again late in the first half and now lead Wake Forest 24-0.

Trevor Lawrence connected with senior tight end J.C. Chalke on a 12-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute left. It was Chalke's first touchdown catch of his career, and his first catch of the night.

Lawrence is now 15-20 for 224 yards and had accounted for all three Clemson touchdowns on the night.