Baylon Spector: 'We're Excited Just Like We Are Every Other Game'

JP-Priester

The Clemson defense knows they have their work cut out for them this weekend with an explosive Miami offense paying a visit to Death Valley. 

The Hurricanes come in ranked seventh in the country and are led by dynamic graduate transfer D'Eriq King at quarterback. Having shown an ability to beat teams with both his arm and his legs, linebacker Baylon Spector knows the Tigers have to be better than they were a week ago in the 41-23 win over Virginia.

"There's some alignments and technique, fundamentals, that you got to get better at and go back to this week during practice," Spector said. "Just being in the right position, and knowing where you're at on the field at certain times. That plays a huge part to how you get in those positions and be ready to make those plays and tackle, especially when a mobile quarterback gets out in space."

This weekend will mark the first time since 2016 that Clemson has faced off with a top-ten opponent at home, and while Spector says the team is well aware of what's at stake this weekend, it's important that they treat it as just the next game on the schedule. 

"I mean we prepare the same every week," Spector said. "But it is Game Day and we're excited, just like we are every other game. But we get excited for every single game, and I'm looking forward to it."

Spector is coming off of arguably the best game of his career. He was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Linebacker of the Week after registering a career high 14 tackles against Virginia. 

However, this week it is back to work for the senior linebacker, and Spector says the team is very much looking forward to the challenge a game like this one brings with it. 

"It's fun, I mean it's a big-time game," Spector said. "We've been in multiple big-time games these past couple of years, so it's just another one of those that we'll prepare for the same, and look forward to the opportunity."

