Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. Anticipates Physical Season Opener

Christopher Hall

Throughout the shortened spring and summer, Clemson's defense has gone up against Trevor Lawrence and a restructured offensive line. 

Saturday night, they'll see how much the grind has paid off when they take the field in Winston Salem at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. 

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is eyeing his first career start at Clemson. He is expecting a tough group in the trenches for the Demon Deacons and has put his focus on competing against the well-coached unit Saturday night in the season opener. 

"One of the things we've paid attention to is their offensive line and how they are constantly finishing off runs and helping push the running back forward," Jones said.  "They do a really good job. They are finishers and grinders." 

Despite losing running back Cade Carney to graduation, the Demon Deacons have a handful of younger talent stepping up into his vacancy this fall. Head coach Dave Clawson's crew will look to piece together their fifth straight winning season after last year's 8-5 mark. 

Sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III is likely the no. 1 guy this year in the backfield and looks to build off of last season when he averaged 5.6 yards per carry. 

"(Cade) was a great player but they have some guys behind them that are talented and run the ball hard. They are great backs so we're focused on that and trying to be physical with those boys," Jones said. 

