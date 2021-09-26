Clemson Loses Bryan Bresee to Torn ACL, Will Shipley Out 3-4 Weeks

Clemson will be without defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the rest of 2021, but running back Will Shipley and linebacker James Skalski avoided major injuries, Dabo Swinney said Sunday.

No. 25 Clemson will be without two starters for the rest of the 2021 season.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's 27-21 double-overtime loss at NC State, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his Sunday teleconference.

Bresee left the game in the third quarter in Raleigh and later returned to the sidelines out of uniform. He recorded 12 tackles, a team-high three tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in four games.

He's not expected back in 2021.

"We'll have the ACL surgery and clean up some stuff on his shoulder too while we're at it," Swinney said. "Get him back and he's got plenty of time to get well, post-spring, summer planning, he'll be full-go. It's unfortunate but injuries happen in the game."

The Tigers did get good news on freshman running back Will Shipley, who also left the game Saturday with a knee injury but will only miss 3-4 weeks.

"He will be back sometime in the next few weeks," Swinney said. "That was a huge, huge plus for us. We were not optimistic there."

Shipley was also injured in the second half when his lower body was hit from behind and his knee gave way. Shipley had earned the starting running back role before the NC State game and is the team's leading rusher with 211 yards on 44 carries. He also scored five of Clemson's 12 touchdowns this season.

He'll be on crutches for a couple of weeks and then will work his way back, Swinney said.

Senior linebacker James Skalski, who leads the team with 31 total tackles, also avoided a major injury after he left the NC State game and will be back soon. Cornerback Fred Davis III missed the trip after rolling an ankle in practice Thursday.

"We've got a lot of guys banged up," Swinney said.

The Tigers, however, are now down their two starting defensive tackles, including Tyler Davis, who's out two months after tearing his bicep in the Georgia Tech game.

"Hurt for them," an emotional Brent Venables, Clemson's defensive coordinator, said after Saturday's game. "I know how hard they work."