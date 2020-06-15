AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

2019 Recap: LSU Downs Clemson In National Title Game

JP-Priester

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. Today, we take a look back at the CFP National Championship match-up with LSU.

Leading one of the most explosive offenses that college football has ever seen, LSU's Joe Burrow turned in what might have been the best season the sport has ever seen by a quarterback. 

Burrow finished the season with more than 5,600 passing yards while completing almost 70 percent of his passes and throwing for 60 touchdowns to just six interceptions. 

To win a national title, however, the Heisman winner would have to get through the unbeaten and defending national champion Clemson Tigers, a team that featured one of the best defenses in the country led by mastermind Brent Venables. 

In what was considered a transition season on that side of the ball, the Tigers had allowed more than 300 yards of offense only twice all season. 

However, this was LSU's night. Clemson grabbed a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, but LSU would score 21 unanswered points to end the half, giving them a lead they would never relinquish.

Clemson was able to cut the lead to 28-25 early in the third, but would never score again as LSU went onto win 42-25. 

It was over when...

Up 35-25 early in the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow threw up a perfectly placed jump ball to Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 24 yard touchdown, putting LSU up 42-25. 

Play of the game:

With under thirty seconds left in the first half and facing 3rd and 10 at the Clemson 35 yard line, Joe Burrow scrambled for a 29 yard gain, picking up the first down and setting up LSU at the Clemson 6-yard line. Burrow then hit Thaddeus Moss for a touchdown on the very next play, putting Clemson in an 11 point hole at halftime.

Player of the game:

Joe Burrow: LSU had a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver, and a 200-yard receiver, but this night was all about Burrow. The senior quarterback finished 31-49 for 463 yards and threw five touchdown passes in one of the best outings ever seen by a quarterback in the national championship. 

What was that?

Considered a long-shot to make the playoff, LSU was not even the favorite to win their division. They beat Texas, Alabama Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Clemson on their way to 15-0, and most of those were in blowout fashion. 

Freshman impact

With linebacker Chad Smith not playing in this game, Jake Venables was forced into action and finished with 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and one of the teams 5 sacks on the night. 

Stat of the Game: 25

Clemson losing snapped a 25 game unbeaten streak for Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers starting quarterback. It was his first loss at the collegiate level. 

He said it

"It's been a long time since I've stood in front of a team after a loss,"-Dabo Swinney

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fifteen Teams That Have A Realistic Shot At Winning It All

Clemson is one of 15 teams capable of winning all in 2020 according to blue chip ratios of each FBS Team

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

Need Leaders? Clemson's Are Already Emerging

Despite not having a typical offseason, Clemson is already in good shape when it comes to finding leaders for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

colorofgrey

2019 Recap: Clemson Edges Ohio State in Thrilling Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State in the 2019 College Football Fiesta Bowl had all the makings of a instant classic and it didn't disappoint.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target Nichols: 'I've Always Liked Clemson'

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Four-Star Las Vegas Safety Picks Up Clemson Offer

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout Zion Branch honored to earn Clemson offer, speaks highly of the program, and its winning tradition.

Christopher Hall

Monte Lee Just Trying To Figure Out What To Watch On Netflix

Clemson's Monte Lee has occupied his time during the shutdown in a variety of constructive ways, but he is ready for a return to normalcy.

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Tigers Make History Against Cavaliers

Clemson traveled to Charlotte to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. The Tigers looked to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff while capturing a record-breaking fifth consecutive ACC title.

Travis Boland

2022 Upstate Offensive Tackle Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Greenville High School's 2022 junior standout Collin Sadler adds Clemson to his ever-growing list of college offers.

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence?

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

2019 Recap: Clemson routs Gamecocks for Sixth Straight Win in Series

Clemson overcomes goal line turnover-on-downs on the game's opening series but flipped the switch en route to a 38-3 triumph over the Gamecocks.

Christopher Hall