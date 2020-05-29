AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

2020 Season Storylines: Trevor Lawrence vs Justin Fields

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have a rivalry that goes back to their high school days. Playing at schools that were just twenty miles apart, the two routinely lit up opposing defenses while skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings.

They were eventually considered the top two prospects in the nation coming out of high school in 2018. Lawrence was ranked one overall in the 247 Composite, while Fields was ranked second. 

Never having a chance to play against one another in high school, the two always seemed destined to square off at the college level. Something that came to fruition at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff last season. 

Lawrence and Clemson won that first match-up in dramatic fashion. The Tigers overcame an early 16-0 deficit to beat the Buckeyes 29-23 when Justin Fields' final pass of the game was picked off in the end zone. 

Now as we head into the 2020 season and both likely headed into their final seasons playing college football, the Lawrence and Fields rivalry will be one of the hottest topics of debate. 

CBS Sports made a list of top storylines to watch throughout the season, and have the Lawrence vs Fields rivalry No. 2:

"It's the most basic, boiled-down launching point for any conversation about college football in 2020, enhanced by the instant-classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal between their two teams in 2019. The "who ya got?" factor extends across several major realms: the Heisman Trophy, the national championship, he No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fans, media, fantasy draft gurus and anyone else with a six-foot reach to the sport of football is interested to see how these two quarterbacks fare in 2020 and will have an opinion on who has the edge over the other."

Both are favorites to win the Heisman. Both are leading teams that are heavily favored to make a return trip to the playoff. And both are competing to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. 

It is a safe bet that these two could be facing off once again if both teams live up to expectations. They seem to be once again destined to be on a collision course with one another.

If the season were indeed to play out that way, could Fields and the Buckeyes avenge last year's close loss to the Tigers, or would it be Lawrence and the Tigers once again coming out on top? 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBS Sports Predicts Etienne to win Doak Walker Award

Travis Etienne is already the ACC's and Clemson's career touchdown leader and with one season left to play, the Jennings, La. native could cap his legendary career with the nation’s top RB award and trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Christopher Hall

What Makes Swinney Special

For a coach that has taken his team to the pinnacle of college football it would be easy to change. It would be easy if he wasn’t Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Sets Eyes on WR Troy Stellato

Clemson recruited several long and athletic wide receivers during the past three seasons. What the Tigers did not seek were slot wide receivers. This will likely be the year that changes.

Zach Lentz

Skip Bayless: Deshaun Watson was Better than Tom Brady

Former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson has made waves this offseason.Those waves continued Wednesday, as Skip Bayless took the Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to task on Undisputed.

Zach Lentz

A World Without Dabo

In 2008, Dabo Swinney was given an opportunity to take over the Clemson Tigers football team. The rest is history, but what if he never got the chance. Who could have patrolled the Clemson sideline?

Travis Boland

What Will Football Look Like at Clemson

According to sources, Clemson is currently looking at three possible scenarios for the return of football.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

How Clemson Made The Dabo Hire Work

Clemson, unlike many others today, chose to give Dabo Swinney time to grow into his role as a head coach, instead of crumbling to outside pressure early on in his tenure

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

Could Carson Spiers Return to Clemson in 2021?

Clemson closer Carson Spiers has been money for the Tigers the past three seasons. Could the senior be back for a second senior season in 2021?

JP-Priester

Houston Texans OC Tim Kelly Talks Offense, Deshaun Watson

After botching many a call during his tenure in Houston, O'Brien has finally ceded the play calling duties to Tim Kelly.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Athletics Welcomes Football, Basketball Student-Athletes June 8

Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8.

Press Release

by

ChristopherHall