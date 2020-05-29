Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have a rivalry that goes back to their high school days. Playing at schools that were just twenty miles apart, the two routinely lit up opposing defenses while skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings.

They were eventually considered the top two prospects in the nation coming out of high school in 2018. Lawrence was ranked one overall in the 247 Composite, while Fields was ranked second.

Never having a chance to play against one another in high school, the two always seemed destined to square off at the college level. Something that came to fruition at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff last season.

Lawrence and Clemson won that first match-up in dramatic fashion. The Tigers overcame an early 16-0 deficit to beat the Buckeyes 29-23 when Justin Fields' final pass of the game was picked off in the end zone.

Now as we head into the 2020 season and both likely headed into their final seasons playing college football, the Lawrence and Fields rivalry will be one of the hottest topics of debate.

CBS Sports made a list of top storylines to watch throughout the season, and have the Lawrence vs Fields rivalry No. 2:

"It's the most basic, boiled-down launching point for any conversation about college football in 2020, enhanced by the instant-classic Fiesta Bowl semifinal between their two teams in 2019. The "who ya got?" factor extends across several major realms: the Heisman Trophy, the national championship, he No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fans, media, fantasy draft gurus and anyone else with a six-foot reach to the sport of football is interested to see how these two quarterbacks fare in 2020 and will have an opinion on who has the edge over the other."

Both are favorites to win the Heisman. Both are leading teams that are heavily favored to make a return trip to the playoff. And both are competing to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

It is a safe bet that these two could be facing off once again if both teams live up to expectations. They seem to be once again destined to be on a collision course with one another.

If the season were indeed to play out that way, could Fields and the Buckeyes avenge last year's close loss to the Tigers, or would it be Lawrence and the Tigers once again coming out on top?