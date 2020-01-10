ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Defense Wins Championships

JP-Priester

There's an adage in sports, football in particular, that says defense wins championships. In the lead up to this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, it seems that most of the talking heads have forgotten that small nugget of wisdom.

With Clemson and LSU both possessing explosive offenses, led by dynamic quarterbacks, most of the attention has focused on that side of the ball. That attention has mostly centered on the two quarterbacks, Heisman winner Joe Burrow and sophomore sensation Trevor Lawrence.

One thing it hasn't centered on is the Clemson defense, which coincidentally is the top defense in the country. 

With LSU having the nation's No. 1 offense, it seems that most of the focus would be on the fact that this game pits those two top units facing off with one another. 

Since the BCS was introduced back in 1998, there have been only nine instances in the FBS and NFL combined in which the top offense and the No. 1  defense faced off in a championship game. In eight of those nine games, the team with the top defense came out victorious. 

On Monday night in New Orleans, we get the privilege of watching one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the business do what he does best. There is nobody better than Brent Venables at the moment, and the job he has done this season might just be the most impressive yet. 

In what was supposed to be a transition season on that side of the ball in 2019, the Clemson defense has been better in almost every statistical category than it was a season ago. It is better on the back end, and it's better at linebacker. 

The only area in which the unit might not be better is along the defensive line. However, when you have to replace all four starters, three of which were first round draft picks, it's almost impossible not to at least take a small step backward. 

If Clemson is going to knock off LSU on Monday night, it is going to take another defensive masterpiece from Venables and his defense. No, it isn't going to be one of those dominant defensive performances that result in a ton of three-and-outs, but chances are it will be a game plan that is plenty effective.

It isn't wise to bet against a Brent Venables defense under normal circumstances. Give him extra time to prepare, and the likelihood of his guys performing at a high level goes up dramatically. 

LSU is going to move the ball. They're just too good to shut down. However, moving the ball doesn't always necessarily translate into touchdowns, Just ask Ohio State.

They will have to finish off drives with touchdowns. They can't afford to get bogged down inside the red zone, having to settle for three instead of seven. 

Defending the short field might just be the strength of this Clemson defense. They have allowed just 10 red zone touchdowns all season. If Clemson is to win on Monday night, its defense will be the biggest reason why, despite the highflying offenses.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sideline Observations: The Time I Lost it During the Fiesta Bowl

Susan Lloyd

Because I have had so many people ask what it was like to be shooting one of the most watched football games of the 2019 season, I figured I would tell everyone my most memorable moment. Believe it or not, it's not Trevor's touchdown or Travis Etienne spiking the football. It's the time I just lost it in front of thousands of people.

Tigers Not Worried About the Home Game for LSU

Morgan Thomas

This year’s College Football National Championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Tigers will have a little over one hour commute to the city from campus, while the Clemson Tigers will have to board a flight to make their travel time a little over five hours.

Zach Lentz

Do you like free? Before we move to a subscription service, now is your chance to make sure you…

Chip On Clemson's Shoulder Is Justified

JP-Priester

The lack of respect from the national media for this Clemson football team has been obvious. The fact that it has firmly entrenched a chip on the shoulder of these players and coaches should surprise no one

Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

Morgan Thomas

True freshman defensive lineman, Tyler Davis, discusses what it was like watching last year's national championship game as an early enrollee and gives some insight on how he feels his freshman season has been as a starter for the Clemson Tigers.

Herbstreit and Fowler Split on Which Team Has the Advantage at Quarterback

Zach Lentz

As many storylines as there are for this game, and there are even more than anyone could imagine, the one that has dominated the last 13 days of buildup has involved Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence versus LSU's record-breaking quarterback Joe Burrow.

Clemson Believes 'Full Potential' Can Still be Reached

Brad Senkiw

Despite coming away with the 29-23 victory and advancing to the national title game, No. 3 Clemson doesn't feel like it played its best game against Ohio State. Swinney and company look to fix mistakes against No. 1 LSU on Monday night.

Fowler: Clemson on Verge of Greatness

Jeremy Styron

If the Clemson Tigers defeat LSU, capture their third national title in four years — fourth overall in school history — and complete a 30-game winning streak on Jan. 13 in LSU’s own backyard, no less, the team could go down as one of the best of all time.

Terrell Ready for the Challenge

Connor Watson

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is preparing for the Tigers' toughest game of the season, but it is these kind of games that get him excited.

Wallace: Media is Giving Tigers an Edge

Zach Lentz

The Clemson defense has spent the last week-and-a-half hearing about how they are going to hold against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his high-powered LSU offense. But instead of getting upset with the constant barrage of questions being asked of the defense, safety K'Von Wallace is loving the talk of the LSU offense.