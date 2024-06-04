Clemson Made Massive First Impression On 3-Star Defensive Recruit
The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for the start of the 2024 college football season. Dabo Swinney and company are looking to get back to the NCAA Football Playoffs after a disappointing 2023 campaign.
However, even though the start of the season is coming up quickly, Swinney is still recruiting heavily for the future. One name to keep a close eye on is three-star defensive lineman Walter Mathis.
Hailing from Calvary Baptist Day in Savannah, Georgia, Mathis is an intriguing defensive recruit that is rapidly becoming a popular name in recruiting circles. In his first official visit to Clemson, the Tigers were able to make a lasting impression on the young defender.
Speaking about the visit, it's clear that Mathis has heavy interest in playing for the Tigers if things line up right.
“My first official visit was great. Clemson definitely set the standard. Something that made this visit different was how they kept everything upfront and laid it all out on the table for me. Visiting coach Dabo Swinney’s house definitely was the biggest highlight for me. I was just surrounded by love and laughter the whole afternoon. Being there and getting to talking with coach Nick Eason and some of the current players definitely stood out to me.”
Following his visit with Clemson, Mathis is set for a few more high-profile official visits. He will meet with the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and LSU Tigers next. All three of those schools offer stiff cmpetition to Clemson for Mathis' services.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, Mathis brings size and athleticism to the field. He would be a very nice addition for the future of the Clemson defensive line.
As of right now, On3 is giving the Tigers the best chance of landing a commitment from Mathis out of the rest of the field. They have Clemson with a 34.4 percent prediciton of landing him. Next in line is Auburn (30.1%) and South Carolina (9.2%).
It appears that Clemson and Auburn could be locked into a two-school fight to land his commitment.
Hopefully, things end up falling in the right Tigers' favor. Auburn offers a great place to play football, but Clemson has had much more success in recent years. Swinney is also one of the best head coaches to play for in the country, which could give them a slight advantage.
Expect to hear more in the near future about Walter Mathis and his recruiting process. For now, all Clemson can do is wait and see what decision he chooses to make.