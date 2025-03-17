Clemson Makes Top 10 of Coveted Running Back With His Commitment Date Set
Clemson is still riding high from their successful Elite Retreat weekend.
Knowing they needed to have a monster showing in the 2026 cycle, the Tigers now sit with one of the best classes in the country after landing multiple blue chip prospects following one of their biggest recruiting events on the calendar.
But if they're going to finish atop the rankings, they know they still need to finish strong.
One player who would be another massive get for them is running back Jae Lamar.
Rated as a consensus four-star prospect, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder is ranked No. 102 in the class and ninth at his position in On3's Industry Ranking.
With multiple high-level programs going after Lamar, Clemson got some good news when they made his top 10 schools list.
The process is going to move quickly following this cut.
"I will commit to a school on July 4," the prospect said, per Chad Simmons of On3 (subscription required).
Clemson has yet to get a visit from Lamar.
So far, he's seen Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami out of the 10 remaining schools in the mix, and he's already locked in official visits with each one of those schools except for Florida.
The good news is Lamar has a trip planned to see the Tigers for the weekend of March 25.
If things go well, that could cause the two sides to get an official on the calendar during the summer, something that would be massive since Simmons said Lamar's plan is to take five or six official visits before he makes his decision.
Still, Clemson could be facing an uphill battle when it comes to this process.
"When I commit to a school, I want to be in a room where I have a leader in front of me. I want a senior who can teach me, guide me and help me get ready, then I take over when he leaves," Lamar told the recruiting insider.
The Tigers don't necessarily have that in place.
With Phil Mafah graduating, there is an open competition in the running back room for the upcoming season, so Clemson might not fit that prerequisite.
Regardless, this will be one to keep an eye on.
The Tigers are in the mix, and with his commitment date set, it will be a push to the finish.