Could The Clemson Tigers Make a Move on This Transfer QB?

As Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers prepare for life without quarterback Cade Klubnik, one possible replacement just made himself available.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, TCU starting quarterback Josh Hoover plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

NEWS: TCU quarterback Josh Hoover intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He projects to have the most passing yards 9,629 and touchdown passes 71 of any quarterback in the sport expected to return in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ox4XvpyGuB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2025

This season, the junior signal-caller completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking second in the Big 12 and sixth nationally in both categories. His best game of the season came during the Horned Frogs’ 35-24 win over SMU, when he tossed five touchdowns and threw for 379 yards.

During the offseason, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes praised Hoover’s arm talent, saying he can throw as well as any quarterback he’s ever coached.

“He throws the ball as well as any quarterback I’ve coached,” Dykes said. “And I’ve been fortunate to coach some good ones. No. 1 pick overall, Super Bowl MVP, guys like that.”

He also recognized the Texas native’s character, mentioning that Hoover makes everybody around him better.

“He brings out the best in people,” Dykes continued. “He’s incredibly unselfish. The guys love him and respond to him. They know that he cares more about them than he does himself, and that’s pretty special at that position.”

Among all of the FBS quarterbacks that have announced plans to enter the transfer portal, Hoover has the most career passing yards (9,629) and touchdowns (71).

In 2021, he was presented with the Landry Award, given to the top high school football player in Texas.

Clemson Connection

During his true freshman season at TCU in 2022, Hoover was coached by current Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. That year, Riley won the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football while helping the Horned Frogs reach the National Championship game.

Before signing to TCU, Hoover was originally committed to Indiana, where current Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen was serving as head coach at the time.

As somebody who has a familiarity with two key coaches on the Tigers’ staff, it’s possible that Clemson will have a leg up in Hoover’s recruitment.

With Klubnik wrapping up his Tigers career in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl later this month, the Tigers will either have to dip into the transfer portal, or put their faith in a younger quarterback on their roster.

Besides Klubnik, the two most experienced quarterbacks on Clemson’s roster are Christopher Vizzina (238 career snaps) and Chris Denson (11 career snaps).

