Learning On Job 'Eye-Opening' for Clemson DE Myles Murphy

JP-Priester

Myles Murphy was always expected to make an immediate impact on the Clemson defense this season. 

The SI All-American Honorable Mention at defensive end arrived on campus as not only arguably the top player at his position but also one of the top players in the country overall. 

Thought by most to be one of the more polished pass rushers in the 2020 recruiting class, Murphy was to bring immediate depth to a defensive front that was lacking in that department last season. 

What wasn't expected though, was Murphy having to come in and start from day one. However, due to Covid and injuries, that is exactly what has happened and the true freshman says learning on the job hasn't been easy. 

"Most definitely exceeded my expectations from high school and it's been a very eye-opening experience," Murphy said. "When I first came in, going against our O-Line every day, it was very eye-opening and surprising to see the speed. How fast they were able to cover up gaps and what-not. So it took me about a month to get used to that and catch up to their speed."

With Justin Foster having been out all season and Xavier Thomas having played just 72 snaps so far, the Tigers needed someone to step up at end and Murphy has done just that. The freshman currently leads the team in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (9), and is third in total tackles (36).

In a season in which defensive coordinator Brent Venables has found himself short on bodies up front at times, Murphy has been one of the few constants. Through the first eight games, only fellow freshman Bryan Bresee has played more snaps when it comes to defensive linemen. 

Murphy says having to grow up on the field has been draining at times and that the bye week came at an opportune time. It has allowed the young freshman to recharge not only from a physical standpoint, but also mentally, as the Tigers prepare for the final stretch of the season. 

"I would most definitely say it's been more mental than physical by far," Murphy said. "Because of course Coach V has a big, huge, playbook. So many blitzes, coverages and whatnot, but now I'm very comfortable with the playbook. So it was a lot mentally. But you know, it's kind of just getting into the grind of things and now I'm catching up on everything."

Comments

Football

