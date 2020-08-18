SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Xavier Thomas Trying To Help However He Can

JP-Priester

With Xavier Thomas' season on indefinite hold, planning to take a redshirt this season after bouts with both COVID-19 and strep throat, the junior defensive end is having to find other ways in which he can help his team. 

Even though Thomas is not preparing for the scheduled season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12, that doesn't mean he hasn't been putting in work. He's just doing so in a different kind of role. 

"You know, kind of looking after the younger dudes," safety Nolan Turner said after practice on Thursday. "Giving them some wisdom, and giving him time to work on himself." 

Big things were expected from Thomas this season after what many considered a down year in 2019, but he hoped was headed for that kind of season during the Tigers' shortened spring.

However, the time away took a toll on Thomas, both physically and mentally. The road back won't be easy, but Turner says Thomas is doing all the necessary things needed to get back on the field.  

"He's here every day," Turner said. "He's watching, he's getting better, he's working hard, working on his body, and you know, it is good to see him out here as an older guy.

"It's been good to see him. He hasn't missed a beat, He's been doing everything we've been doing. Just getting his body back right."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Etienne Focused on Being the Best

Clemson's Travis Etienne is working on football IQ, coaching others in preparation of 2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Swinney and Venables: Freshmen are "Better than Advertised"

After a season of growing pains along the defensive front in 2019, Swinney is excited about the potential of his new front four that include new comers Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson Assistant Jeff Scott Enjoying Special Moments at USF

New USF head coach Jeff Scott remains in contact with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to help him get the Bulls going in Tampa.

Brad Senkiw

Pair Of Clemson LB Commits Make SI All-American Top Ten

Clemson commits Barret Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr named top ten linebackers by SI All-American

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Encouraged By Group At Defensive Tackle

Clemson's Brent Venables thinks his defensive tackles will be a strength for his defense in 2020

JP-Priester

Kendrick On Not Playing Gamecocks: 'It's Kind Of Sad'

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick says he is disappointed that the Tigers won't be playing the Gamecocks in the annual Palmetto Bowl in 2020

JP-Priester

Kendrick talks Freshman WR E.J. Williams

https://www.si.com/college/clemson/football/kendrick-talks-freshman-wr-e-j-williams-Hwrt3HlQCk62NkgChX797w

Christopher Hall

Kendrick On Return Of Students: 'You Got To Be More Focused'

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick talks the return of students to campus and being focused on keeping himself safe

JP-Priester

Etienne: Nothing Changes For Tigers

Despite having to replace four starting offensive linemen, running back Travis Etienne knows the goals remain the same for the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Spiller: Etienne Combo Of Thunder and Lightning

Former All-American is impressed with the unique ability of Etienne and believes his skills with transfer easily to the NFL.

Travis Boland