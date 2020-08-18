With Xavier Thomas' season on indefinite hold, planning to take a redshirt this season after bouts with both COVID-19 and strep throat, the junior defensive end is having to find other ways in which he can help his team.

Even though Thomas is not preparing for the scheduled season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12, that doesn't mean he hasn't been putting in work. He's just doing so in a different kind of role.

"You know, kind of looking after the younger dudes," safety Nolan Turner said after practice on Thursday. "Giving them some wisdom, and giving him time to work on himself."

Big things were expected from Thomas this season after what many considered a down year in 2019, but he hoped was headed for that kind of season during the Tigers' shortened spring.

However, the time away took a toll on Thomas, both physically and mentally. The road back won't be easy, but Turner says Thomas is doing all the necessary things needed to get back on the field.

"He's here every day," Turner said. "He's watching, he's getting better, he's working hard, working on his body, and you know, it is good to see him out here as an older guy.

"It's been good to see him. He hasn't missed a beat, He's been doing everything we've been doing. Just getting his body back right."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI