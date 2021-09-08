Clemson Notebook: Swinney Updates Mood of Team, E.J. Williams Status for Week 2

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said his team got "back to work" following the loss to Georgia while E.J. Williams is suiting up this week despite a bad thumb.

"Back to work" is how No. 6 Clemson has approached this week of practice, head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia in the season opener, but following their latest work on the field, Swinney said you wouldn't know his squad is 0-1.

"I'm proud of the team," Swinney said heading into Saturday's 5 p.m. home game against S.C. State. "It's been a great week of practice. Really focused, great energy. I just like how these guys have gone about their business."

Swinney highlighted quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has one of the players who turned the page quickly from a poor performance. The sophomore treated this week "like a champion does" and was one of the first players in the building watching film.

Swinney also had positive news. E.J. Williams, who injured his thumb against the Bulldogs, was able to practice the last three days and is going to play instead of having surgery that would cost him a month of the season.

"(Williams) was great. He was tough as nails," Swinney said. "A little sore but you'd never know it. He was awesome, looks great, didn't see any hesitation at all. He made some great catches. That's good news for us. Really excited he's going to be able to go."

Here are some other notes from Swinney's media session:

Receiver Justyn Ross will continue to start in the slot role, although the coaching staff will move him around to different positions.

Swinney is "super excited" to introduce a packed Memorial Stadium to not one but two freshmen classes. The 2021 group didn't get to play in a full-capacity Death Valley last fall.

Clemson will hold First Responders Day on Saturday. "So much goes through my mind when I think about 9/11," Swinney said. "Just so thankful for all the first responders."



