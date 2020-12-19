Clemson vs Notre Dame: 5 Things to Watch for in ACC Championship

Clemson and Notre Dame. Two of the top-three teams in the country facing off in the biggest ACC Championship Game in history.

Notre Dame knocked off the Tigers 47-40 in a thrilling double-overtime game back in November. However, Clemson was without a number of key players in that first game, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and is hopeful that a healthy team will help provide a different result in Charlotte.

5 Things to Watch:

1. Lawrence And Offensive Efficiency: While D.J. Uiagalelei was able to throw for more than 400 yards in the first game, the offense struggled mightily with efficiency. The Tigers rushed for only 34 yards, averaged just 1 YPC, and were just 4-15 on 3rd down. Having Lawrence back should improve these numbers dramatically. Unlike the first game, the quarterback run should be part of the plan in Charlotte. The junior quarterback has proved time and again he is capable of making game-changing plays with his legs and the Irish will have to account for him. And as well as Uiagalelei played in that first game, he's still a true freshman. Lawrence is the best player in the country, and there is nothing the Irish can show him that he hasn't seen before.

2. Healthy Defense: How severely undermanned the Tigers were on defense in the first game has been well documented. The Irish had over 500 yards of offense and averaged more than 5 yards per rush. Notre Dame relies heavily on Kyren Williams and that running game and having Tyler Davis and James Skalski back and healthy should make rushing yards tougher to come by for the Irish. Not to mention having Mike Jones Jr. back to help cover those tight ends.

3. Contain Ian Book: The Notre Dame quarterback was masterful against the Tigers in South Bend. He made big-time plays with both his arm and his legs and the Clemson defense must do a better job of containing him this time around. Too many times in the first game was he able to escape pressure and pick up chunks of yards on the ground. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has had two weeks to come up with a plan that ensures those running lanes aren't there in Charlotte.

4. Turnovers: The Tigers lost the turnover battle in South Bend 3-1. One of those was a fumble by Travis Etienne on a pitch that was returned for a touchdown. If they are to come away with a sixth straight ACC Championship, Clemson must take better care of the football. In the two games since the double-overtime loss, the Tigers have forced eight turnovers, while turning it over just twice.

5. Win One For The ACC: Conference pride is something generally reserved for fans of teams in the mighty SEC, but for this weekend, the Tigers need to win one for the league. Allowing a team to come in and win the conference in their first and only season playing in the league just wouldn't be a good look. For five years now, this Clemson football program has ruled the roost, so to speak, in the ACC. Allowing this Notre Dame team to come in and knock them off their throne would only add to the narrative of how weak the ACC is.