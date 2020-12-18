Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries Ahead of 2020 ACC Championship

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney expects his team to be healthy this weekend but the Tigers will still be without wide receiver Joseph Ngata

It's almost game time for the most anticipated ACC football championship in league history. No. 2 Norte Dame Fighting Irish seek to sweep No. 3 Clemson Tigers and likely eliminate the five-time defending ACC champs from the 2020 playoff race.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Friday it is a great opportunity for his program and that he's looking forward to a great matchup in Charlotte.

While the Tigers were nursing numerous injuries by the time the clock hit triple zeroes in South Bend, Swinney confirmed that everyone is slated to be available this weekend for the rematch except for wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

That means that linebacker James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr along with wideout Frank Ladson, safety Lannden Zanders, and defensive tackle Tyler Davis--all of which either missed the first game against the Irish or left the game early due to an injury--should be available to play Saturday.

And of course, includes Trevor Lawrence as the junior quarterback will get this first shot at Notre Dame this season in the high stakes rematch.

Both Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney shared the same sentiment during Friday's press conference that everyone is done with the talking and ready to just play football.

"We're excited to play. This is our next goal to win the league. This is really our only focus. We're just focusing on this moment doing our job and just being grateful."

Swinney reiterated his stance that while the outside world may be building up this matchup, it still comes down to the fundamentals of the game and who capitalizes on opportunities.

"It still comes down to these four quarters. Blocking, tackling, and who executes," he said Friday afternoon.

There's a chance that both ACC teams could end up in the playoff with a Tiger win. If so, that could send the Tigers back out west for a semifinal tilt in the Rose Bowl.

Currently, no fans would be allowed if the game is still played in California and ND's Brian Kelly made the eyebrow-raising comment that the Irish would consider not playing in the playoff at all if fans are not allowed.

Swinney agrees that it doesn't make much sense to fly teams to the other side of the county to play without fans or families in attendance. But didn't provide such an outrageous ultimatum.

"It makes no sense to me to put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium, Swinney said. "That makes zero sense when you have plenty of stadiums right here where you can have fans and most importantly, have families."

Clemson's head coach said in a year full of changes and adjustments, moving the game to a different venue that would allow for fans should be an easy decision to make. Although he would miss the opportunity again to play in the Rose Bowl, he's in favor of doing what is necessary to allow at least families to attend.

"I've dreamed of going to the Rose Bowl, always have. It's the only big bowl I haven't' been in and it's always been a dream of mine to experience the Rose Bowl but who knows. Hopefully, we're in it and that's a conversation we can have further but we've got to go win this game."