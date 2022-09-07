Clemson OC Brandon Streeter: 'No Matter What Y'all Think, DJ Has Earned Right to Be Guy'

Clemson has some healthy competition at the quarterback position.

However, that doesn't mean there is any question about who the Tigers' starting quarterback is, even after freshman Cade Klubnik looked extremely sharp in leading a late touchdown drive in Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech.

While some on the outside looking in may think Klubnik's performance should warrant his consideration for the starting job, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter made it clear, DJ Uiagalelei is the unquestioned starter for the Tigers.

"DJ is our starting quarterback," Streeter said. "Cade is going to play. It's fun to watch those guys compete."

After a slow start on Monday night, which included a mishandled snap and a fumble, Uiagalelei bounced back and had a strong showing in the second half, finishing the night 19-for-32 for 210 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

"It's a mixture of a lot of things," Streeter said regarding what Uiagalelei has done to be the starter. "DJ has been an unbelievable leader of this team. He's done a great job of earning the right to be the starter. The way he practices, carries himself, has grit and nastiness and just finds a way."

It was the final touchdown drive that had everyone abuzz, though, as Klubnik guided the Tigers down the field, going 4-6 for 49 yards and capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown strike to Will Taylor.

However, according to Streeter, the starting gig will reside with Uiagalelei, as the junior signal-caller has earned it with everything he has done over the offseason and also with his play on Monday night. And earning it is part of the foundation of the Clemson program.

"I think it's very important to understand our program is built around earning it," Streeter said. "And there's no question in my mind, no matter what y'all think, that DJ has earned the right to be the guy. He did some good things tonight that he didn't do last year. When you look at improvement, that's what you have to do."

"Again, I'll bring up college football this weekend and holy cow, talk about mistakes for every team. It's the first game. It's part of it. Just challenging him, when he came off the sideline after a missed throw, he said, 'Coach, I missed E.J. (Williams) by two feet, should have been more outside.' There were some really nice balls that we didn't make plays at receiver. And so I'm excited where D.J. is right now, I'm excited where this offense is."

